



Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed that he had informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi of his interviews with US President Donald Trump in Alaska during a trip in his Limousine Aurus car in the Russian manufacture on the Shanghai Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Tianjin, China. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin share a car together at the place of their bilateral meeting in Tianjin. (Ani) “It's no secret, I told him (Modi) what we talked about in Alaska,” said Vladimir Putin at a press conference in China, reported Russian news agency Tass. Read also | In the middle of Trump's prices, a warm hug of the Modi-Putin PM, a car by car in China: “ always a delight '' The SCO Summit 2025 took place in Tianjin on August 31 and September 1, with more than 20 leaders, including Putin, present alongside the heads of ten international organizations. The Russian president waited for about 10 minutes to make Moda joined him before getting on the car. The trip to reach the place of their meeting lasted about 15 minutes, but they spent another 45 minutes in the car to continue their conversation. The two leaders continued their individual dialogue on the way to the hotel, where they were to be joined by members of their teams. However, by reaching the hotel, they did not overcome the limousine of the Russian president and continued their conversation for an additional 45 minutes, “Vestifm ​​of the Russian national radio reported. Later, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the two leaders had a death in the car for about an hour. He didn't want to interrupt the important conversation. But the “home walls” of the car also played a role, Peskov told a pool journalist on the pool covering Poutines in China. Read also | Cause of the crisis of Ukraine in Alaska meets Trump: what Putin said during the SCO Summit They were at home. This is the first thing. And secondly, when there is an important discussion in progress, there is simply no time to stop walking and move in different places, etc. They felt comfortable there, and that is why they continued the conversation. But the agenda (bilateral) is really more than intense, said Peskov. Modi went to social networks to share a photo of himself and the Russian president inside limousine. After the procedure instead of SCO Summit, President Putin and I traveled together at the place of our bilateral meeting. Conversations with him are still insightful, said Modi. Moscow experts, on condition of anonymity, said that Putin's presidential limousine was well protected against listening, and that this is perhaps the reason why the two leaders discussed very sensitive bilateral problems. They say it may be the most important confidential conversation between Modi and Putin in which they probably discussed questions not for the ears of others. Modi said that India and Russia have been “supported by shoulder”, even in the most difficult situations and that their links are crucial to world peace and stability. He also said that India is waiting to receive the Russian chief. Putin is expected to go to India in December for vertex talks with Modi. (With agency entries)

