



Donald Trump labeled Epstein's continuous scandal a democratic hoax and told journalists that I think it was enough, one day after his administration published more documents in the investigation, the majority of which contained already public information.

The president said on Wednesday that thousands and thousands of documents had been published, but no matter what you are doing, he will continue.

The Democrats and certain Republicans of the Congress put pressure for more transparency on the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, and the comments of Trumps came while certain victims of the deceased financier held a press conference on Capitol Hill.

Here are the days that Trump administers the news at a glance.

Epstein abuse survivors urge legislators to publish all files

Several Abuse Epsteins survivors have reported their support for bipartite resolution to publish all the files related to the condemned sex offender.

Speaking outside the American Capitol, Anouska de Georgiou, surviving Epstein and his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell, said that if every day of this trip to healing cost a deep cost for my mental health, she chose to be there because this legislation really counts. The only reason to oppose the bill would only be to hide the reprehensible acts, she added, but also pronounced a advocacy to Donald Trump to use his power and his influence to help to release the complete tranche of files on Epstein.

Read the full story

Liberation of Epstein's video contradicts Bondi's complaint

A so-called missing minute of video surveillance sequences, a key ingredient in conspiracy theories surrounding death in prison of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was found, contradicting the assertion of Pam Bondi, the Attorney General, which he was recorded.

Read the full story

Florida to end the vaccination mandates for children while the general surgeon of the States compares them to slavery

Florida children will no longer be required to receive vaccines against preventable diseases, in particular measles, mumps, chickenpox, polio and hepatitis, said that Joseph Ladapo, the general surgeon of the States on Wednesday in a speech during which he compared the mandates of vaccine to slavery.

Read the full story

Block of Trumps Use of the Extraterrestrial Enemies Act praised a victory

A court decision that prevented Donald Trump from invoking the Act respecting extraterrestrial enemies to expel the Venezuelans who, according to him, was part of a criminal gang, was greeted as a victory for the rule of law. In a 2-1 decision, a panel of three judges of the 5th Circuit Court of American Apals published a preliminary injunction which prevents Trump administration from using the law of 1798 to justify rapid deportations.

Read the full story

Trump undertakes to stand up with Warsaw

US President Donald Trump said that he was not planning to withdraw American Poland troops and undertook to stay with Warsaw throughout a meeting with the country's nationalist president, Karol Nawrocki, in the White House.

Read the full story

Democrats explode the State Department for the lack of basic monitoring of the controversial food organization of Gaza

Senior Democratic Senators called US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and the American ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, to reveal details behind the funding and monitoring of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) in the midst of concerns concerning the increase in death tolls close to private military sites, the apparent coordination of intelligence groups.

Read the full story

What happened to others today:

Catch up? Here is what happened on September 2, 2025.

