Explained: how RS GST's RS GST's RS GST has an impact on stock market investors

Promise of the independence day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi de Time The reforms have materialized in an announcement which moves from the market which reshapes investor portfolios in several sectors. The new overhaul of the TPS of the Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman, carrying implications of income of a value of Rs 48,000 crores, delivered what analysts call a “bomb of rebirth of consumption” which made the Sensex and Nifty bomb of their recent extensions.

The immediate response on the market was revealing when the Sensex jumped nearly 900 points while the NIFTY joined 1% to make an escape above the crucial level of 25,000. But what has changed exactly and why are investors so excited?

Understand the restructuring of TPS



The government has fundamentally simplified the architecture of the TPS of India by eliminating the complex structure with four slabs. As expected, products previously imposed on 28% and 12% TPS rate is now lowered at 18% and 5%, respectively. This rationalization creates immediate costs of costs for consumers while potentially stimulating demand between sectors. VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments Limited, explains the wider meaning: “The revolutionary reform of TPS is better than expected for a wide range of sectors. Ultimate consumption is the Indian consumer who will benefit from the drop in prices.

Live events

Why the cars are the greatest winners



The automotive sector rally is perfectly logical when you examine the amplitude of tax relief. Jefferies said that with two-wheelers of less than 350 cc down the GST slab from 28% to 18% and that small cars also drop to 18% of the slab, this could lead to a significant inflection of demand, a potential positive for televisions, Maruti, etc. The 50% SUV tax reduction, including the Cess, 40% is a surprise victory for the advantages of the segments over surprise. Emkay's analysis reveals that “agro-machine tractors and machines that have witnessed a decrease in TPS to 5% of 12%” will see a substantial increase in demand. “Such a strong reduction directly reduces acquisition costs for farmers and stimulates affordability”, which means that companies like Mahindra & Mahindra and escort the main beneficiaries. The projections of the research company suggest that “this strategic tax relief in the automotive space could potentially offer an increase of 5 to 10% of demand in all categories”, explaining why automotive actions are at the head of walking.

Automobile actions were the largest winner with M&M leading with a net rally of 6%. Eicher Motors, TVS, Bajaj Auto and Hero Moto increased by 1 to 2% each.

The FMCG sector obtains unexpected relief



The second largest beneficiary of the drop in rates is the FMCG sector, which has received wider than expected relief. Amit Agarwal, research to be in front of Kotak Securities, decomposes the impact: “The rate of GST for almost all foods (cookies, instant noodles, nutrition, Namkeen, instant coffee, chocolates, ice cream, fruit juice, sauces and cheeses) was cut to 5% of 18% / 12%) reduced to 18%.”

Jefferies notes that it was “largely unexpected”, which makes it “positive for the basic companies of consumers, in particular Colgate, Britannia, Nestl, followed by TheirGCPL, Marico, Dabur, Patanjali. “The scope of the articles covered explains why FMCG shares see a renewal of the interests of investors.

Long -awaited boost in the cement industry



The reduction of the GST of 10 percentage points in the cement sector from 28% to 18% responds to a long -standing concern for investors. Jefferies explains why this counts: “The reduction in the 10PPT TPS rate creates a certain increase in the rise, but potentially also the height of price increases, where industry sensitivity to an increase in profits is high (prices to 1% are 4 to 5%).”

This growth in the volume with double advantage plus pricing power explains why cement actions, which “have not changed much so far”, should bounce according to analysts.

Implications for economic growth



The reforms extend beyond the advantages of the immediate sector to broader economic acceleration. Garima Kapoor, economist and executive vice-president of Elara Capital, quantifies the impact of GDP: “We expect the boost linked to TPS adding 100 to 120 base points to GDP growth in the next 4 to 6 quarters, thus canceling the negative impact of higher prices on exports to us.”

Dr. Vijayakumar plans that this could “increase the growth of India to 6.5% in financial year 26 and perhaps 7% in financial year 27 with impressive gains in business profits”, providing the fundamental backdrop of sustained market gains.

Timing is particularly strategic, because several political levers align favorably. Kapoor notes: “Today's TST rate changes, as well as RBI rate reductions, income tax discounts announced in the budget for fiscal year 26 and the softening of inflation are all levers for an increase in consumption in the economy. We remain constructive on the rise in demand for consumption in the economy, as multiple political levers become favorable for the first time.”

Nilesh Shah, MD of Kotak Mahindra AMC, said that rationalization of GST will partially help compensate for the negative impact of American prices in upcoming neighborhoods.

What it means for investors



The positive market response reflects investors acknowledging that lower TST rates translate directly into improved demand perspectives in consumer -related sectors. As the holiday season approaches, Jefferies expects that “festive demand should see a positive boost”, although the warnings of “a certain negative impact in September”.

The planned uprising of consumption can create a multiplier effect on overall economic growth with analysts stating that the key will be the speed with which companies will pass the advantages for customers and, if this is well done, this decision can raise both feeling and expenses.

Lower taxes on essential elements, FMCG products, cars and cement will leave consumers with more money in hand. This should directly stimulate demand, help traders and companies to see higher volumes and may even have an impact favorably on the income of the next quarters. It also includes the potential to facilitate inflation. Said Shripal Shah, MD and CEO, Kotak Securities.

The overall nature of these reforms affecting everything, from essential daily elements to large ticket purchases explains why investors consider this as a structural change rather than a temporary stimulus, justifying the wide market rally based between sectors as varied as cars, FMC, white products, cement and insurance.

(Non-liability clause: Recommendations, suggestions, opinions and opinions given by experts are theirs. These do not represent the opinions of the economic time)