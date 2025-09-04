



House in order: The Prime Minister gave an answer which recalls the comments of Boris Johnson during the Partygate scandal, insisting that Rayner had gone “beyond” and “explained his personal circumstances in detail”, knowing “how much it was to refer to the independent advisor of the ministerial code. Bricking it: Badenoch, unsurprisingly, was not satisfied, suggesting that the PM would not have “all this sympathy if it was a conservative Deputy Prime Minister” and that if Starmer had “a spine, he would dismiss her”. The PM has happily distinguished by the conservative era, arguing there “would not have been the responsibility that there is now in place because they have spent years and years to avoid it”. Inspiring stuff, guys. To be clear: Rayner's revelation, only 30 minutes before the start of the PMQS, was embarrassing for the PM which only feeds parts of parts like Reform UK that the Conservatives and the work are one and even. But Badenoch’s decision not to tilt his previous questions and devote the six to the difficult situation to Rayner raised more than a few eyebrows. Back to economy: There were usual round trips that managed public finances more disastrously. Badenoch said that the Conservatives had left Starmer “the economy that knows the fastest growth”, an assertion which declared that the Prime Minister was “as credible as his place at the University of Stanford, frankly” after The Guardian raised doubts As for whether she has ever offered to school. Teck tock: Badenoch reasonably asked why the budget was so late in the fall, saying that it was “clear that taxes were showing up for everyone except perhaps the Deputy Prime Minister”. Starmer insisted that work only made through the “regular procedure” for a budget, unlike the conservatives who “exploded the economy”. Originality here is the following level. Barring fading: Starmer had a pop with perhaps the real opposition leader in British politics, Nigel Farage of the UK rear, which jumped the PMQ to testify to the Judicial Committee of the Chamber of the United States on freedom of expression in Europe. The Prime Minister accused Farage of lobbying Americans of “imposing sanctions on this country to harm workers” and you “cannot become more antipatriotic than this”. Tell us what you really think, Keir! Useful intervention of the back-ban of the week: Birmingham deputy Erdington, Paulette, Hamilton, praised the mayor of Labor West Midlands, Richard Parker, for supporting local businesses and asked Starmer to confirm that his government would do the same. In a revolutionary decision, Starmer did that exactly. What a line of news! Totally non -scientific scores on the doors: Starr 6/10. Badench 4/10. The first PMQs of the fall could not have been less timed for the PM, after his order commander admitted a serious tax error. But it was a Badenoch error which failed to capitalize on, by standing largely in questions prepared on the economy. While Starmer's responses will not appease his strongest criticisms, the responses of the PM's outfit allowed him to escape largely unscathed.

