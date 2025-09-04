



US President Donald Trump warned Hamas' terrorist group on Wednesday to restore “the 20 hostages” to quickly end the war in Gaza.

Tell Hamas to immediately restore the 20 hostages (not 2 or 5 or 7!), And things will change quickly. It will finish! He posted on his Truth social network.

Trump seemed to refer only to the hostages that were still alive, because terrorist groups of the Gaza Strip hold 48 hostages in total, including 47 of the 251 kidnapped by terrorists led by Hamas on October 7, 2023.

They include bodies of at least 26 dead confirmed by the FDI. Twenty are supposed to be alive and there are serious concerns for the well-being of two others, said Israeli officials. One of the dead, Hadar Goldin, was a TSAhal soldier killed in Gaza in 2014.

Trump has been concerned among the families of hostages when he suggested last month that less than 20 hostages remained alive.

GAL HIRSCH, the government's point of view on hostages, said that Israel was not aware of any change in the number of living hostages, despite Trump's statements.

The demonstrators display a large banner calling for US President Donald Trump to end the war in Gaza, release the hostages during a demonstration in Tel Aviv on August 30, 2025.

In recent days, the American president has started to repeat his conviction that Israel had to end the war quickly, saying daily this week that “they will have to get this war” because it “injured Israel”.

But he also indicated that his support for Israels planned to resume Gaza City, saying in recent weeks that Jerusalem has to finish work against Hamas and affirm that the remaining hostages will not be released until the destroyed of the group.

Israeli defense forces would have determined that Gaza City’s operation could take four or five months, after Netanyahu spoke of a later operation to conquer refugee camps in the central strip.

Also on Wednesday, British Foreign Minister David Lammy said that he had organized a “deeply moving” meeting on Tuesday with hostage families.

In an article on X, he said that families “showed incredible strength and bravery throughout their horrible ordeal”.

A video socket of the images broadcast by the parliamentary registration unit of the British Parliament shows that the British Minister of Foreign Affairs, David Lammy, gives a speech in the Middle East in the Chamber of Commons of London on September 1, 2025. (PRU / AFP)

Among those who met Lammy were Moshe or, Hamas’s brother hostage Avinatan or, who was removed from the Nova Music Festival.

“Hamas must immediately release all hostages,” said Lammy. “We will continue to work with international partners for an immediate cease-fire and lasting peace.”

Lammy denounced the Israeli government on Monday to Parliament, saying that he was indignant by the refusal of Israeli governments to allow sufficient assistance to Gaza.

It is not a natural disaster, he said. It is an artificial famine in the 21st century.

The reputation of Israel decreases in the eyes of young people around the world who look at this with horror, Lammy said about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Jacob Magid contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesofisrael.com/trump-tells-hamas-to-give-back-all-20-hostages-and-it-will-end/

