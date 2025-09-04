Bipartite groups of Chamber's legislators aim to repress Turkey in the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act, presenting a series of amendments to grant new restrictions to US Aid to the NATO ally in response to its support for Hamas and hostility towards Israel.

Turkey recently announced its intention to close its airspace with Israeli aircraft and cut the remaining trade links with Israel. He has long welcomed the leaders of Hamas, and his management is increasingly hostile in Israel since October 7, 2023, in particular by threatening to invade the Jewish state. The NDAA, Congress Annual Defense and Foreign Policy Package Legislation, is expected to present a debate on the floor of the room next week.

Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), Nicole Maliotaks (R-N-NY), Dan Goldman (D-DY) and Tom Kean Jr. (R-NJ) An amendment ndaa This would prohibit any sale of weapons or transfers to Turkey until the administration indicates how it guarantees that Turkey no longer threatens or no longer violates the sovereignty of the American allies, providing support to terrorist groups or the purchase of defense systems from American opponents.

The representatives Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) and Brad Schneider (-’) separate amendment To add new conditions prior to the sale of F-35 fighter aircraft to Turkey, in particular by demanding that Ankara cease cooperation with American opponents, ending its military threats for Israel, ceases to support Hamas, affiliates of Hamas and terrorist groups in Syria and stops targeting Kurdish civil infrastructures.

Bilirakis and Schneider presented another amendment Imposing conditions similar to the sale of F-16 Fighter Jets or F-16 upgrade kits, also a controversial problem on the hill, in Türkiye.

Currently, the sale of F-35 is prohibited under American law in response to the purchase of turkeys and the continuous possession of an S-400 anti-missile defense system from Russia, but Ankara and Washington have been in negotiations for months on potential tracks to raise this restriction and take up the sales process. The State Department recently denied its intention to modify the American policy on the issue.

An amendment by the representative Dina Titus (D-NV) would require The United States, considering military sales in Ankara, to protect the qualitative military edge of Israel in Turkey.

Bilirakis and Schneider have presented other amendments require reports At the Congress on the turkeys targeting civilian populations in Syria and elsewhere, its support for terrorism and Cooperation between Turkey and Iran To escape American sanctions.

Goldman, Maliotakis, Gottheimer, Kean, Bilirakis and the representative Keith Self (R-TX) presented another amendment Demanding a report on the turkey relationship with Hamas and the support that Ankara provides to the terrorist group.

And Goldman, Maliotaks, Gottheimer, Biliras and Kean have proposed a amendment Asking for a report on the Turkish occupation of Cyprus and if members of terrorist groups supported by Iran are present or active in Cyprus.

It remains to be seen who, if necessary, of these modifications will receive consideration or will be incorporated into the final final version of the NDAA houses.

CUFI Action Fund, the advocacy branch of the Pro-Israeli Christian group, published a memo note on Wednesday supporting the amendment of Bilirakis-Schneider on F-35 sales and the amendment Titus at the Israel Qualitative Military Pointe.

The Congress should extend the current ban on the F-35 beyond the close question of the possession of the turkeys of Russian missile systems, said Boris Zilberman, principal director of action funds for policy and public strategy, in a statement. The wider question is the sustained model of ankaras: regional assault, diplomatic sabotage and terrorism support. American defense technology should never be placed in the hands of governments that threaten American allies and allow a terrorist activity. This standard should be non -negotiable.

Zilberman argued that Turkey is not well understood, but rather makes deliberate strategic choices that undermine American security, compromise our alliances and erude regional stability, qualifying Ankara a revisionist anti-Western power.

It's time to stop claiming that [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdoans Türkiye is always the ally we want him to be and start to treat him as the contradictory actor he has become, he continued.

Asked about the last anti-Israeli movements of the turkeys, in particular by closing its airspace, said Senator Pete Ricketts (R-NE) Introductive Jew This week, Israel is fighting against an existential war against a terrorist organization and I would ask all nations to understand how seriously a threat of Hamas represents Israel.

He said the United States has a key role in working with Turkey to ensure that it can work with our other allies, including Israel.

Senator Mike Rounds (R-SD) added that it is always worrying when two of our allies do not get along, but have refused to comment more.