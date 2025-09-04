Trump advisers would have spoken of giving Eric Adams an administrative job





The White House remained silent after a new report says that the advisers to President Donald Trump have discussed the mayor of New York Eric Adams a position in the Trump administration in the hope that this would injure the candidate of the mayor Zohran Mamdanis.

Trump Advisors would have had a discussion with Adams Associates on the outing of the race and will potentially join the Trump administration to open the way for former governor Andrew Cuomo to win a victory in the November elections, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

It is not clear if specific positions for Adams have been discussed or if Adams would be inclined to accept such an offer, according to the report.

The White House did not respond to a request for comments from Fox News Digital.

Sanders approves the socialist Mamdani in moving to block Cuomo in the New York mayor race

The mayor of New York, Eric Adams, Center, speaks to someone when he left an event in New York on January 30, 2025. (Seth Wenig / The Associated Press)

Mamdani is a Muslim socialist and Democrat in Ogandans who won the Democratic Primary of the Parties for the Mayor of New York in June. Meanwhile, Cuomo is a moderate democrat in the race as an independence after losing against Mamdani in the primary democratic race in June.

Adams Campaign said the mayor had not had any discussions with Trump on the issue.

“Mayor Adams clearly said that he would not respond to all the rumors that arise,” Todd Shapiro, a spokesperson for the Adams campaign, said on Wednesday. “He will remain concentrated, will not be distracted and creaks for New Yorkers.”

Washington Post Bash Socialist Zohran Mamdani as potential disaster for New York City

New York mayor, Eric Adams, speaks during a press conference at the Town Hall on December 12, 2024 in New York. (Yuki Iwamura, File / The Associated Press)

“He had no discussion with it, and he did not meet President Donald Trump concerning the race for the mayor,” said Shapiro. “The mayor is fully determined to win this election, with millions of New Yorkers preparing to vote. His file is clear: crime is declining, jobs are in place and he has always defended the families of workers. Mayor Adams is focused on building this progress and winning an additional four years to continue to deliver the inhabitants of New York.”

Trump historically made a rail against Mamdani and warned the New Yorkers against the vote for the assembly of New York State from Queens.

“N ° 1, you have a communist race, and you should not vote for him,” said Trump at a meeting of the July cabinet. “It is a disaster. He leads. He has the appointment of Democrats because it shows you where the Democrats left.

“I do not get involved, but I can tell you this: I said that we will never be a socialist country. Okay. Well, I will repeat it. We are not going to have if a communist is elected to direct New York, it can never be the same.”

Globalize The intifada sentence arouses tensions on the New York campaign path while the conflicts of the Middle East are raging

The candidate for the New York Democrat Town Hall, Zohran Mamdani, spoke with supporters during an event at Prospect Park on August 17, 2025. (Deirdre Heavey / Fox News Digital)

Diana Stancy is a political journalist with Fox News Digital covering the White House.

