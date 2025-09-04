



The last appearance of President Donald Trump's oval office aroused even more bizarre health problems. On Wednesday, a Tiktok user stressed that he could see an Lvad type pump (Devile Assist) Lvad under the president's jacket. There is no evidence to support this assertion. Ht.com cannot check it.

Donald Trump, during a meeting with Karol Nawrocki, President of Poland (Bloomberg)

What's under Trump's costume jacket? Is it a lvad? Tiktok manifests the tarot and the tea asked. The video quickly became viral and triggered several reactions.

Trump has a lvad ?? One person asked on X, a platform formerly known as Twitter.

Does Donald Trump wear an Lvad? Another tweeted.

A left ventricular assistance device (LVAD) is a mechanical pump implanted in patients with severe heart failure when the left ventricle of the heart cannot pump enough blood. It helps to circulate blood throughout the body, often serving as a bridge towards a heart transplant or as a long -term therapy. However, Donald Trump has no story of heart problems.

Donald Trump's health

Speculations on Trumps Health have intensified in recent weeks. His absence of public events for several days during the Labor Day weekend sparked generalized rumors, in particular the Viral Trump is a dead trend on X.

Photos of bruises on his hands, noted for the first time in February 2025, and swollen pegs, linked to chronic diagnosed venous insufficiency (CVI), have fueled concerns.

Trump recently rejected chatter on Truth Social, saying that he never felt better. He then addressed the death trend at an Oval Office press conference, appealing him with false news and citing a busy weekend.

The physical examination of white houses said that Trump was in excellent health and in great shape, with a cognitive assessment of Montreal showing no problem.

His doctor, Sean Barbabella, has attributed bruises by hand to frequent hand handles and the use of aspirin, while CVI was deemed Benin.

