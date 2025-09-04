Politics
Trkiye proposes to welcome the summit of peace to Ukraine, citing confidence and the mediation file: report
TRkiye officially proposed to welcome a summit of leaders on the resolution of Ukrainian conflicts, with a diplomatic source calling the most appropriate place because of its geographic position and the level of confidence it has with all parties, Russian Media reported on Thursday.
The proposal comes as several countries have clashed to organize potential peace talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha, previously listed Austria, the city of the Vatican, Trkiye, Switzerland and three States of the Persian Gulf as acceptable places where Zelenskyy would meet Putin.
“Trkiye is the only candidate among the proposed options whose diplomatic balance, the geographic context and the level of confidence allow him to become a platform to launch negotiations between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia,” said a Turkish diplomatic source Ria Novosti.
Turkish national flags hang on the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Ankara, Trkiye. (Adobe Stock Photo)
Erdogan keeps the problem on the agenda
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made the summit proposal at the highest levels to all parties, including Western partners, although no concrete response has been received, according to the informed diplomatic source speaking to Ria Novosti.
“On our side, at the highest level, it was proposed to hold a summit on the resolution of the conflict in Ukraine with the participation of all the parties. We are ready to organize such a summit,” said the source.
Asked about the reactions to Ankara's proposal, the source noted that there was no concrete “, adding that” the President maintains the problem on the agenda “.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hold a meeting on the sid of SCO Summit in Tianjin on September 1, 2025. (AFP photo)
Successful mediation goat of Trkiye in Ukraine-Russia War
The source implemented the proven tire of Trkiye as an effective mediator in the conflict by declaring: “Trkiye has already acted as an effective mediator conducted by negotiations in March 2022, then successfully launched the initiative of Black Sea, which helped Ukrainian cereal products in blocking conditions. The delegations of Russia and Ukraine of Ukraine under block conditions. “
“If such a summit should be held, then only in Trkiye,” concluded the source.
Trkiye welcomed three series of direct peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul on June 16, June 23, since the start of the conflict.
These negotiations resulted in major prisoners' exchanges and the exchange of memoranda projects describing the positions of the two parties for a future peace agreement.
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan (C) chairs the trilateral meeting between delegations Trkiye, Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, June 2, 2025. (AA Photo)
Erdogan Champions “negotiated solution” for the Ukrainian-Russian conflict
Addressing journalists during his return flight from China on Tuesday, Erdogan stressed that only dialogue focused on peace can end the Russian-Ukraine war. He described his discussions with Putin in the footsteps of a just peace and noted positive approaches from Putin and Zelenskyy.
“The talks in Istanbul have proven that this path is open,” said Erdogan, urging the transformation of the hopes of peace into “approach focused on the solution and tangible results” by involvement in leadership.
More to read
The Turkish President underlined concrete achievements, including the cereal corridor and prisoners' exchanges. “I always keep the cereal corridor and the exchanges of prisoners on the agenda at each meeting that I have with Mr. Putin, and I will continue to do so. Our hope is to draw a result,” said Erdogan.
“A fair and sustainable peace will come to strengthen the negotiation platform without excluding both sides,” he said, stressing this Turkiye has won the confidence of both parties since the start of the war.
“If we all deprive negotiations on conflicts, peace during the war, we will fully open the window of opportunity,” said Erdogan.
