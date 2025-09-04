Tejashwi Yadav hits PM, says that his remarks on mothers insult a dikhawati

Rashtriya chief Janata Dal, Tejashwi Yadav, Wednesday September 3, 2025), called Prime Minister Narendra Modis remarks against the opposition on the alleged insult to his mother because Dikhawati [show off]. He also questioned the moment of the remarks of the first minsters.

He said that Mr. Modi had in the past spoken of the DNA of the Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumars, and had referred to the deputy for Congress Shashi Tharoors married him as 50 Broker Girlfriend, in addition to insulting the chief of Congress Sonia Gandhi.

The commentary by Mr. Yadavs one day came after the Prime Minister criticized the RJD and the Congress for an alleged insult to his mother during the voter Adhikar Yatra in Darbhanga on August 27. A young person was arrested for his remarks.

Everyone has a mother and no one should ever use abusive language against anyone's mother. We do not support such acts, but the question is why Prime Minister's campaign for Prajwal Revanna [former MP convicted in a rape case recently]Asked Mr. Yadav.

He also said, it was Modiji who said 50 Broker Girlfriend and used abusive language against Sonia GandhiJi … Was it appropriate that the Prime Minister speaks of the DNA of Nitish Kumars? BJP legislators insulted my mother and sister on the soil of the Bihar Assembly. Several times, BJP spokespersons have insulted mothers and sisters on the camera.

Mr. Yadav also raised questions about the Declaration of Mr. Modis's declaration. He said that Mr. Modi had visited foreign countries after remarks had been made and could be seen laughing when he was abroad, but started to cry once he returned to India.

The head of the opposition to the Bihar assembly alleged that the BJP was a party that respected and honored the leaders who had mistreated women. Yadav said that even recently, a chief who had joined the BJP had threatened the RJD spokesman Sarika Paswan, whom she paraded in the streets.

Mr. Modi had Tuesday September 2, 2025) who had taken the opposition during a video address in New Delhi, saying that the remarks on his mother were an insult to mothers of the country, including those of the Bihar. He also accused the RJD of protecting criminals during his reign. Without appointing Mr. Yadav and the head of Congress Rahul Gandhi, he said that young princes could not understand the pain of a poor mother.

Mr. Yadav, however, excavated during the parties in power of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at Bihar for calling a Bandh on a state -of -scale level Thursday, September 4, 2025) to protest against the insult to Mr. Modis Mother.

It is strange that the leader government called for a state -of -scale bandh. These people have nothing to say after the enormous support shown by the inhabitants of Bihar for the voter Adhikar Yatra. They are restless after seeing the huge crowds. In addition, they were surprised voting, said Mr. Yadav.

Meanwhile, Mr. Yadav held a closed -door meeting with his deputies and other leaders in the district and block levels at his official residence in the next elections. The meeting lasted two hours, in which Mr. Yadav asked the deputies to work in the field and to ensure that the authentic names were not deleted and that the false voters were not registered during the special intensive revision of the electoral roles.