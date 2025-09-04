Trump changes the tone for the deployment of the National Guard in Chicago – NBC Chicago





President Donald Trump Wednesday took a step back after talking about sending the National Guard to Chicago, saying that Governor JB Pritzker should ask for help.

The governor denounced such an idea with frankness on Wednesday.

Pritzker said he will not call the White House to request federal intervention due to the potential for legal challenges against the deployment of the National Guard.

“He wants to establish the fact that the governor called him to ask for help. Why? Because he will end up in court, said Pritzker. He will finish in court, and it will be a fact that they will use in court. That the governor called to ask for help, and I will not provide him with proofs.”

One day after Trump said he had intervened when he was asked to intensify the federal intervention in Chicago, the president apparently fell the idea of ​​sending to the National Guard without request from Pritzker and other local officials.

We could straighten Chicago, all they have to do is ask us, he told journalists. “I want to go to Chicago, and I have this incompetent governor who does not want us.

Trump on Tuesday insisted that he could send the national guard without the approval of Pritzker.

Now we are going to do it anyway. We have the right to do so, “he said.

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he was asking the options for which cities send troops from the National Guard, including Chicago, New York and New Orleans.

Instead, Trump said that his administration would plan to send the National Guard to New Orleans or Baltimore, a decision that the Governor of Louisiana, Jeff Landry, said that he would welcome.

“We are going to take the president @realdonaldtrumps the help of New Orleans in Shreveport!” He said on X.

Although the National Guard is not deployed in Chicago, federal federal immigration application operations are still expected, the resources centered on the Great Lakes Naval Station.

Pritzker and other officials attended an audience on the preparations for these implementing measures.

Illinois governor JB Pritzker said on Tuesday that his office thought that staging the application of federal law in the Chicago region had already started. Natalie Martinez from NBC Chicago.

“What we hear is that they will be assembled, ready to leave on Friday, and that they will start on Saturday, said Pritzker. And then what we do is, of course, to ensure that the DPC and the application of local laws are aware of what they do so that they do not stand near these actions or to help these actions, but also to be ready to occur.

The celebrations of the current Mexican independence day, Pritzker had warned that “unidentifiable agents in unmarked vehicles with masks provided for a descent in Latin American communities and say that they target violent criminals”, while noting that the calendar of such a deployment could be intentional.

“We have reasons to believe that Stephen Miller chose September to come to Chicago due to celebrations around the Mexican independence day that occur here every year,” said Pritzker. “It breaks my heart to point out that we have been told that Ice will try to disturb community picnics and peaceful parades. Let's be clear: terror and cruelty are the point, not anyone who lives here.”

We asked Pritzker where he had obtained this information, but refused to develop.

“Listen, I'm not going to tell you where it comes from, and it is not because it does not exist. It is because we have calls of people who do not want to reveal their names to the public. These are people of the interior of the administration or the interior of the military or the national guard who are concerned about what is happening in this country, said Pritzker.

Pritzker has also warned residents that city and state officials cannot hinder ice operations, although they are legally prohibited from helping such application measures.

“We cannot support ourselves. It is not as if we are going to have armed men between the two. It is not something that is legal, he said. It is not something in which the state of Illinois can get involved, or the city of Chicago can get involved. What we are trying to make is to make them follow the law, and when they do not follow the law, we can bring them to the court.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcchicago.com/news/local/chicago-politics/trump-says-pritzker-has-to-ask-us-for-national-guard-deployment-to-chicago/3819199/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos