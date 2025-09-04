Politics
A look at the world leaders joining the Military Parade of China in solidarity demonstration
Hong Kong – The leaders of 26 countries And other foreign representatives have joined Chinese President Xi Jinping to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War with a military parade In the Chinese capital on Wednesday, in a demonstration of solidarity among friendly nations with Beijing.
Russian President Vladimir Putin And North Korean leader Kim Jong youWho made a rare foreign journey to attend, flanked Xi as they went up on the observation platform overlooking Tiananmen square and looked at the display of military equipment and walking troops. Observers say that joint appearance was a unit demonstration against the United States.
The leaders of the United States, Western Europe, Japan and India were not present at the event and countries such as South Korea and Singapore sent lower level officials. But the list of XIS guests has shown Beijing an increasing influence in the world South and in other emerging economies.
Here is a look at XI guests:
Joining Putin and Kim included Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, all considered the American opponents. The close president of Russia, the Biélorusian president, Alexander Lukashenko, walked next to Kim after taking group photos with other leaders.
Putin and Kim discussed with animation with XI while riding the stairs to the observation platform. While walking on the red carpet after taking group photos, XI said for a long time, not to see “in Kim via an interpreter.
The sight of these leaders, with XI, seemed to observers as a challenge to an international order led by the United States.
Asia represented the majority of national leaders during the event.
Indonesian President Prabowo Suubianto, who initially canceled his trip to China due to home demonstrations, arrived in Beijing and participated in the event with his counterparts in Southeast Asia, such as King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia, Vietnamese President Luong Cuong and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Military leader of Myanmars, principal general. Min Aung Hling And the president of Lao, Thongloun Sisoulith, also joined the event.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Nepalese Prime Minister, Khadga Prasad Oli, and Mohamez Muizzu, also attended South Asia, Nepalese Prime Minister, and Mohamez Muizzu. From Center Asia came the presentator of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the president of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, the president of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, the Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirzoyev and the president of Turkmenistan, the president of Turkmenistan, Berdimuhamedow. The presenting of Mongolia, Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, also came.
The president of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, and the President of the Republic of Congo, Denis Sassou Ngesso, was also on the list of guests.
Cuban President Miguel Daz-Canel was the only leader in the Americas to attend.
The other guests were the president of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
The list of guests has made a heavy overlap with the annual summit of Shanghai cooperation organization A few days earlier, but there were notable departures before the parade, including representatives from India and Turkey.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi published warm words on meetings with Xi and Putin on the X social media platform. He posted a photo of himself and Putin traveling with him, saying that the conversations with him are always insightful and wrote that he had a fruitful meeting with XI.
Besides Putin and Lukashenko, few European leaders attended the parade. Serbia has sent Russia President Aleksandar Vucic And Slovakia sent Prime Minister Robert Fico.
But the former Romanian Prime Ministers Adrian Nstase and Viorica DNCIL took the photo of the group with the current leaders.
Other former foreign leaders were also on the list of guests, including former New Zealand ministers Helen Clark and John Key, as well as Daniel Andrews, the former Australian Prime Minister of Victoria.
___
The researcher of the Associated Press Shihuan Chen in Beijing contributed to this report.
|
Sources
2/ https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/world-leaders-joining-chinas-military-parade-show-solidarity-125205594
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- They said to Kilmar Brego Garca, he faces the deportation to Eswatini
- US Open 2025 final: Aryna Sabalenka stands for Amanda Anisimova with revenge and redemption on the line
- Anger in Seoul as Trump calls workers in South Korea owned illegal extraterrestrials | Workers' rights
- US town divided by immigration
- Indian Prime Minister Modi replied that Trump, softens, says that the United States has lost India and Russia in China
- Duncanville is at the top of South Oak Cliff in Top-10 Texas High School Football Matchup: Live Score Recap
- Turkey's CHP to hold an extraordinary congress after the court rejected the management of Istanbul
- Donald Trump Rebrands Department of Defense As Department of War | BBC News
- Reuters withdrew XI, Putin Longevity Video after China State TV pulled the legal permission to use it
- Donald Trump threatens the EU major reprisals: “discriminatory”
- The British Star Merr was forced to sweep while the deputy chief quit -Politico
- Pakistan to organize South Africa for Cricket Series in October: PCB – Sport