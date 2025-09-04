'The oil was in black gold, the fries are diamonds …': PM Modi reveals 10 flea projects worth 18 billion dollars in Semicon India 2025





Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the second day of the fourth edition of Semicon India 2025 on Wednesday in Yashobho (India International Convention and Expo Center). On Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the “ Semicon India-2025 '', aimed at catalyzing the semiconductor ecosystem of India and said that the world trusts India and is ready to build the future of semiconductors with the country. Note that in the world of semiconductors, it is often said: “Oil was black gold, but chips are digital diamonds,” said the Prime Minister that the oil had shaped the previous century and that the fate of the world was determined by the oil wells. The global economy has fluctuated according to the amount of oil extracted from these wells. However, he stressed that the power of the 21st century is now concentrated in the small chip. Although of tiny size, these chips have the potential to considerably speed up global progress. Read also: The IPO of Vikran Engineering made the premium debut on the ESB, nse PM Modi stressed that the global semiconductor market has already reached $ 600 billion, and in the years to come, it should exceed 1 dollars. He expressed his confidence that, given the pace to which India is progressing in the semiconductor sector, India will hold a significant part on this market of $ 1 Billion. Prime Minister Modi recalled that in 2021, the Semicon India program had been launched, by 2023, the first semiconductor factory in India had been approved, in 2024, several other plants received approval and in 2025, five additional projects were eliminated. He said ten semiconductor projects are now underway, involving an investment of more than eighteen billion dollars, more than 1.5 Lakh crores. The Prime Minister stressed that this reflects growing global confidence in India. Stressing that in the semiconductor sector, Speed ​​Matters, PM Modi said: “The shorter the time between the factory file, and the least paperwork, the work of the brochure earlier can begin”. He stressed that the government is working with this very approach. In addition, the unique national window system has been implemented, allowing all the approvals of the center and states to be accessible on a single platform. As a result, investors have been released from numerous documents, he noted. The Prime Minister stressed that semiconductor parks are under development through the country as part of a Plug-And-Play infrastructure model, which offers installations such as land, power supply, connectivity of ports and the airport, and access to a skilled worker swimming pool. He pointed out that when such infrastructure is combined with incentives, industrial growth is inevitable. Whether through folding incentives or design subsidies, India offers end -to -end capabilities. This is why the investment continues to flow, he said.

