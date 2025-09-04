



Wednesday, September 3, the TPS Council approved a GST rate structure at two levels of 5% and 18%, following a 10.5 -hour marathon session, marking a major step in new generation India tax reforms. The changes will come into force compared to September 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to X, formerly Twitter, to announce development, declaring that the governments of the Union and the States have collectively approved a range of reforms of the goods and services tax (TPS), aimed at simplifying procedures and facilitating the financial burden of citizens and businesses. In an article on X, formerly Twitter, Prime Minister Modi said: during my speech by independence day, I had spoken of our intention to bring new generation reforms to the GST. The government of the Union had prepared a detailed proposal for the rationalization of large GST levels and processes, aimed at facilitating life for ordinary humans and the strengthening of the economy. He added that the TPS reforms, eliminated by the TPS Council, will benefit several sections of the company: “Happy to declare that @gst_council, including the Union and the States, has collectively agreed by the government of the Union government on the Cups and the GST reforms.” Stressing the expected impact, PM Modi said that changes would improve the ease of doing business: “The vast reforms will improve the lives of our citizens and guarantee the ease of doing business for everyone, especially small traders and businesses.” All states on board The vice-minister of the Bihar, the chief minister Samrat Choudhary, confirmed that the reform was supported by all the states, calling it as a consensus decision. Income implications While supporting this decision, some states have reported concerns about potential income loss. The Minister of Finance of Western Bengal, Chandrima Bhattacharya 47,700 crores. The TPS council approves the tax overhaul of MMAJOR; Reduced prices on articles for daily use, exempt insurance policies In a historic decision, the Advice of the Tax on goods and services (TPS) approved Radical reforms to the Indirect Indirect tax system on Wednesday, reducing rates on articles for common use and collapsed the current structure to four tiles in two primary slabs of 5% and 18%, from September 22, the first day of Navratri. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed journalists after a 10.5 -hour marathon meeting said all decisions were taken unanimously, without disagreement of any state. Everyday items become cheaper Articles for personal use, in particular hair oil, toothpaste, shampoo, soap, toothbrushes, talc powder, face powder and even televisions and consumer electronics will see their TPS prices reduced to 5% or 18% among the 1228% previous supports. Food and drinks such as butter, ghee, dry nuts, condensed milk, jam, confectionery, fruit juice, ice cream, pastries, cookies, corn flakes and cereals will now attract 5% TPS instead of 18%. All forms of Chapati and Paratha will be fully exempt. Large selage for insurance, saté coverage In an important decision, all individual life policies and health insurance have been made in tax franchise, the government aimed at extending coverage and facilitating financial pressure on households. Also read | Semicon India 2025: PM Modi calls tokens Digital diamonds of the 21st century Cars, cement and consumer goods Cement rates have increased from 28% to 18%, which makes housing and infrastructure projects cheaper. Cars under 1,200 cm (petrol) and 1,500 cc (diesel) will be taxed at 18%, compared to 28%. High -end cars, racing cars, yachts, planes for personal use and motorcycles greater than 350 CC will have to face a 40%tax. Motorcycles of less than 350 cc and consumer electronics like ACS, dishwasher and televisions will fall to 18%, compared to 28%. Electric vehicles remain 5% of the GST to continue to promote clean mobility. Exceptions remain Products such as tobacco, gutkha and cigarettes will continue to attract 28% more time of remuneration, until the loans contracted to compensate for states for TPS income loss is reimbursed. Implementation from September 22 The structure of TPS at two newly approved levels will be implemented from September 22, marking a significant change in the indirect Indias tax regime aimed at facilitating life and the ease of doing business. Also read | New TPS rates: 0% TPS on individual life insurance, health insurance

