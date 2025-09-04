Politics
Makarim Naiem's long path, from a green jacket with orange vest!
The name Nadim Makarim was again widely discussed by the public after the prosecutor's office (he) appointed it suspect in the case of alleged corruption of computers from Chromebook.
The figure which was previously widely known as the founder of Gojek and former Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology (Minister of Education and Ristek Culture) must now face the legal process.
The long journey of Naiem, of the creation of a transport company based on technology to enter the government office, has made history full of dynamics.
Start of the trip: ideas in Gojek
Nadiem founded Gojek on October 5, 2010 with Kevin Aluwi and Michaelangelo Moran. Inspiration initially came from personal experience using a motorcycle taxi in Jakarta, which, according to him, had great potential if he was organized effectively.
Gojek's initial objective is a messaging service and two -wheeled transport, connecting the driver to passengers.
The big step intervened in January 2015 when the official Gojek application was launched. The presence of this application modifies the face of transport to Indonesia.
With easier access, Gojek immediately received a wide reception from the community. Its popularity increases and the big investors began to take a look.
Do not stop at transport, Gojek develops to various services, ranging from food messages to digital payments.
This development has made Gojek one of the largest Southeast Asian startups, even won Decacorn's status with an evaluation of more than $ 10 billion.
Gojek's success has also led Nadim to enter the list of young influential entrepreneurs in Indonesia. The Globe Asia report has recorded its wealth of US $ 100 million.
From the business world to the ministerial seat
The name Nadim was increasingly known when President Joko Widodo appointed him Minister of Education and Culture on October 23, 2019.
This appointment had surprised the public, given its stronger history in the business world and technology.
During the second period of the Jokowi government, Nadim trusted again to hold the post of minister. This time, he was appointed Minister of Education and Culture of Ristek on April 28, 2021, replacing Bambang Brodjonegoro. He served until October 2024.
During his leadership at the Ministry of Education and Culture, Naiem was known as Merdeka Learning Program. This program emphasizes freedom in the teaching-learning process, both for schools than for college.
Although the advantages and disadvantages harvest, the initiative is considered a stage in reforming education in the digital age.
Context and education
Nadiem was born from a respected family. His father, Nono Anwar Makarim, was a bloody lawyer and militant of Minang-Arab. Since childhood, Naiem was used to the environment that supports quality education.
He took education in Singapore and New York before continuing his studies at the university level. Nadiem won a baccalaureate at Brown University in the United States, then went to the Harvard Business School and won the title of Master in Business Administration (MBA).
After his return to Indonesia, he worked as a management consultant. This experience has increasingly shaped its thoughts before finally establishing Gojek, which later became one of the most successful startups in the region.
Popularity in legal affairs
After a long trip to the business and government world, Nadim is now faced with a different phase. AF appointed suspect in a case of presumed corruption in the purchase of Chromebook laptops.
This case is still in investigation, but the determination of the suspect's status against the former CEO of Gojek and the former Minister of Education and Culture of Ristek immediately attracted public attention.
Many people consider that the development of this case is a new test for Citra Naiem which was previously identical to innovation and change.
Nadiem Makarim career traces
- 2010: Establish a Gojek with Kevin Aluwi and Michaelangelo Moran.
- 2015: Launch of the Gojek application, opening a new era of digital transport services in Indonesia.
- 2019: appointed Minister of Education and Culture.
- 2021: become Minister of Education and Culture in the second office of President Jokowi.
- 2024: End at the time of the ministry as minister.
- 2025: Determined as a suspect in the event of purchase of laptops Chromebook.
Nadiem's journey becomes a complex image of how a prosperous businessman can transform himself into a civil servant, then deals with legal affairs.
The public is now impatiently awaiting the way this legal process will take place, as well as reassess the heritage of his long journey from the world of starting to the government.
