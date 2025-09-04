



Imran Khan suffers from hearing loss and vertigo while serving a prison sentence for corruption, according to a medical report seen by Vocal Media.

Conditions are not considered deadly and aid close to the former prime ministers of the Pakistans, but they fueled new concerns about the 72 -year -old cricket player who became healthy politicians.

Imran Khan is serving 14 years in prison for a corruption case in which he and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were accused of receiving land as a brown from a real estate magnate by a trust they had installed while he was in power.

The prosecutors say that the Al-Qadir trust was a front for Khan to illegally receive the lands of the businessman. Khan and Bibi pleaded not guilty to the accusations, while the Khans Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) party said that the land was not for personal purposes and was for the spiritual and educational establishment that the former Prime Minister had created.

Imran Khan complained of unhealthy conditions several times in his cell.

The level of oppression and authoritarianism is such that even the water I have for the ablution is dirty and contaminated by dirt, unfit for any human being, Khan said.

Syed Zulfikhar Ali Bukhari, PTI chief, said isolation made Khan sick.

The prison authorities cut power to his cell for about 22 hours a day, to let him soaked with sweat and make him weak, so that he can suffer, he said.

He is subject to mental torture. They want to break it so that he can give in to their request to be silent and accept the current regime, said Bukhari.

Dr. Ahmad Hassan, at Benazir Bhutto hospital in Rawalpindi, said Khan had bilateral tinnitus, which was more serious on the left ear and a neurosensory hearing loss.

Ringing [is] The probable noise induced and vertigo a few weeks ago was probably BPPV [Benign Positional Paroxysmal Vertigo]Noted another ENT specialist, Dr. Kashif Mable, who advised Khan to avoid exposure to noisy noises.

The family doctor Khans visited him in July from last year, but since then, the requests for medical control made by the party and his family have been rejected.

He did not receive a weekly telephone contact with his sons Suleiman, 28, and Qasim, 26, who both live in London. In July, they went to Washington to put pressure on the Trump administration to put pressure on the Pakistani government and allow them to meet their father. The Pakistani government had threatened to stop them if they were trying to visit him.

Khan was withdrawn from power during a vote without confidence in 2022. He was involved in more than 150 criminal cases, most of which were abandoned, he beat, with the exception of the earthly affair and another to encourage supporters to go wild through military facilities to protest his arrest on May 9, 2023.

Khan continues to order a dedicated audience, with his imprisonment triggering protests across the country since his arrest.

He denied any reprehensible act and said that all the charges held against him are politically motivated.

His supporters say that his fall was another example of Pakistan generals mixing with politics to guarantee their favorite choice to lead the government.

Observers note that Khan's treatment raises wider concerns concerning the state of democracy in Pakistan. Critics argue that the use of severe prison conditions to silence political opponents undermines the rule of law and erodes public confidence in institutions. For many, his suffering is symbolic of a broader struggle for freedom of expression and political independence.

Human rights groups have also made alarms, declaring that the refusal of medical treatment and family contact with a prisoner, regardless of accusations, violates international standards. Calls for transparency and responsibility in the treatment of prisoners like Khan are stronger, both national and abroad.

Political analysts suggest that Khans has continued popularity, despite his imprisonment, reflects a deep dissatisfaction with Pakistan citizens. Its ability to mobilize mass manifestations even behind bars shows that its influence is far from being reduced. Many believe that it makes him a target and a threat to the political establishment.

The uncertainty about Khans' health, legal battles and the political future leaves Pakistan in a state of volatility. With its party supporters, promising to continue their demonstrations, the country faces an increasingly polarized environment. Whether Khan survives his imprisonment in a reasonable health or if his state is getting worse, will probably have a deep impact on the trajectory of Pakistan policy.

