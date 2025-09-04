Politics
Mike Johnson and Thomas Massie compete in the meeting with the Republicans to meet the Republicans for Epstein voting
House speaker Mike Johnson And the member of the Kentucky Congress, Thomas Massie, would have faced Wednesday at a closed -door meeting for the Republicans, while the president urged members not to support Massies Bill to force the Trump administration to release Epstein files.
The head of the House rather urged his colleagues member of the GOP to support the surveillance committees of the Epstein Investigation Chamber, CNN reportswho published tens of thousands of files on Tuesday he assigned to appear from the Ministry of Justice. Critics of this effort said that most of the files were already public.
In response to Johnson, Massie would have told members that the attacks on her efforts by Johnson were false, and that efforts to force a vote on the law on the transparency of Epstein files were necessary because the Ministry of Justice could not be faithful to the release of all the Epstein files on her own, in accordance Politico And The hill.
In the comments after the conference meeting, Johnson said he had supported the committee's effort on the unrelevant and unnecessary disclosure bill, because he approached Epsteins history, including a treasure information from Epstein Estate. The speaker added that the president supports the objective of transparency of the committees.
The White House is in full compliance, he said. The administration deliberately complies with the assignments because they also want maximum transparency. I spoke to the president himself last night. He said, fate.
An official of the Massies office said The independent The reported stories of the confrontation with Johnson were correct.
The clashes reported behind the doors came the same day as the divisions of the parties on the Epstein saga have reached their most public form to date, with survivors of the abuses of Epsteins gathered at the Capitole to share their experiences and support the Bipartisan Effort Massies with the representative of California Ro Khanna to force a vote on a bill asking the Doj as of Epstein.
Assuming that the Democrats support the measure, Massie and Khanna say they need two GOP defections to reach the majority of the members necessary to force a vote on the bill by a procedural maneuver known as the exit petition.
Donald Trump, whose administration has promised large -scale versions of Epstein files to declare in July that no other survey or communication has been justified, said The independent On Wednesday, the Epstein saga was a democrat hoax.
From what I understand, thousands of documents of documents have been given, said Trump in the Oval office in response to a question of The self -employed Andrew Feinberg. But it's really a democratic hoax because they try to make people talk about something that is completely out of words for the success we had as a nation since I was president, said Trump.
Neither the investigation in the House, nor Donald Trumps, the dismissals of the Epstein scandal only calmed down the members and voters of the two parties calling for more information to be released on the deceased financial, who died in prison in 2019 pending a federal trial on sexual traffic.
The question was a rare vulnerability for Trump, a long-standing former friend of Epstein whose campaign used an insurgent state-based style, only to face allegations the same federal law enforcement organizations that he has been criticized for a long time, it is now to close the ranks to protect him.
The interviews on the administrations of the sentenced Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, who coincided with his recent move to a federal minimum security prison in Texas, has only declaim the problem.
