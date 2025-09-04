Connie Bakrie: fanatics supporters at the critical fort of Jokowi





Talk – The Indonesian political world was again widely discussed after the emergence of an interesting declaration by Connie Rahakundini Bakrie, a geopolitical expert who now lives in Russia. In a public discussion, reported by News on the YouTube channel @hendri Satrio, on September 4, 2025, Connie firmly revealed a fairly dramatic change from his point of view of President Joko Widodo from a fanatic supporter to a strong critic. Connie's political journey began in 2013, when Jokowi's figure drew his attention for the first time. “I was in 2013 to die with Jokowi,” he said directly. His admiration was rooted in the revolutionary vision of Jokowi of Indonesia as a global maritimex, a concept which, according to him, had never been carried by any president after the Sukarno era. Read also: DEPOK DPRD appreciation of the TNI and the hope that the city remains conducive, President ADE SUPRIYATNA has transmitted this But as a relationship that has experienced ups and downs, admiration has slowly transformed into disappointment. “But now? Don't be surprised if I hate death. Usually people hate death, I'm dead,” said Connie. This disappointment is not only emotional, but is based on an in -depth analysis of character changes and style of Jokowi leadership. Connie sees a figure that seemed humble and visionary has now been transformed as a leader trapped in the political interests of power. “In the past, he could say:” Mrs. Koni, it's true, I said: “Very humble. Now, that's no longer that,” he recalls about personal interaction with Jokowi in the past. One of Connie's strengths is the defense policy of Indonesia which he considered incoherent. Read also: Press Different with violence! The secretary general of SMSI NTT asked APH to immediately stop the authors of the journalist of Viralntt journalist He called into question the legitimacy of the purchase of massive weapons in Western countries in the midst of allegations of Indonesia as an uninnated country. “Massive defense expenses are very good. But the question: who do we want war with? We are not alignment, do not say neutral but actually leaning over a camp, “he said. As an alternative, he proposed a more balanced defense strategy with the regions of the west and southern Indonesia based on defense equipment of NATO or America, while the oriental and northern regions were reinforced by the system of Russia, Iran or China.

