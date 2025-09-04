



Istanbul The Syrian conflict has entered a new phase while Devlet Baheli, leader of the Nationalist Dinde Movement (MHP), issued a warning to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), referring to a potential joint military operation with Daramsuq (Damascus) if the March 10 agreement is not honored. The declaration comes as President Recep Tayyip Erdoan reiterates Turkey will not abandon Syria, “in the midst of growing signs of political and military rapprochement between Ankara and the new Syrian government. Baheli, a close ally of Erdoan and partner of “the alliance of the peoples”, said that a military intervention is inevitable if the homeless does not respect the agreement. He explained that such an intervention would be by the joint will of Ankara and Damascus, noting that the appeal to peace by the head of the workers of Kurdistan (PKK), Abdullah Calan, also includes the units of protection of peoples (YPG) and the SDF. Reading his threat to the American and Israeli perceived efforts to fuel a new civil war, Baheli accused the homeless of following the two Israels. Erdoan, speaking to journalists In his plane after his return from the Shanghai cooperation organization in China, stressed that Turkey will always remain next to Syria, adding, we will not leave Syria alone and that anyone is trying to obstruct the current process will pay the price. Despite his strong rhetoric, Erdoan sought to reassure the Kurdish community, stressing that the Kurds, wherever they live, are our brothers and that no one can divide us. However, Erdoan has also clearly indicated that Turkey will not tolerate attempts to fake chaos in Syria, referring to this cooperation with Daramsuq (Damascus) can extend beyond political coordination to include direct security and military collaboration. The Kurdistan Democratic Party in Syria (KDP-S), aligned with the Democratic Autonomous Administration of the Northern Region and East Syria (Daarnes), sentenced Bahelis notes, declaring that Turkey itself hampered the agreement of March 10 by its aggressive policies and contradictory positions. The KDP-S called on regional and international actors to prevent any military decision that could destabilize the region. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stressed that some Kurdish parties in Syria, such as the Kurdish National Council, are open to cooperation with Ankara. The agreement of March 10, sign By the SDF commander, Mazloum Abdi and the Syrian president Ahmed Al-Sharaa, aimed to integrate the institutions and the forces of Daarnes with Daramsuq (Damascus). However, months later, the implementation remains blocked in the middle of mutual accusations: Ankara says that the homeless has not shown a real commitment, while the homeless accuses Turkey of trying to undermine the agreement by political and military pressure. Analysts suggest that Bahelis 'statements reflect internal Turkish Turkish policy, where the peoples' alliance seeks to strengthen nationalist support in the midst of economic and political pressures. Erdoans, repeated references to the Kurdish brothers, indicate an effort to balance potential military climbing with the need to maintain the support of the Kurdish population of turkeys. The key question remains whether Ankara and Daramsuq (Damascus) will translate the threat into a real military operation or use it as a lever against the homeless and its international allies. Meanwhile, northern Syria is held at a delicate crossroads, where calculation errors could ignite a wider regional confrontation.

