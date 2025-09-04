Politics
Bihar Bandh today on the mistreatment of Mother PMS during Rahul Gandhisyatra
The NDA at Bihar held Thursday Bandh of five hours Thursday To protest against Derogatory remarks of a man against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his deceased mother During the “voter Adhikar Yatra” led by the Congress of Rahul Gandhi in the state.
The closure, led by the NDA, was in effect from 7 a.m. to noon on Thursday, with exempt emergency services. The key roads of the state, including those of the capital Patna, remained deserted as public transport such as buses and cars remained outside the street.
The members of the BJP and JD (U) organized demonstrations in Patna and in other areas, where the demonstrators at the income tax roundabout raised slogans and displayed signs targeting the congress and the RJD on the incident.
According to the president of the state of the BJP, Dilip Jaiswal, the demonstration is against the “abusive language” used by a platform during the yetra of the city of Darbhanga, where an alleged video of the rally of Rahul Gandhi showed an unidentified person using an Hindi explanive against Modi and his mother.
Jaiswal condemned the act as an “insult to all mothers”, saying that the Bandh's goal is to protest against the incident and that the general public will face minimum disadvantages.
“All the leaders of the NDA strongly condemned the abusive language used against the PM and its mother from the RJD and Congress scene in Darbhanga during the recent` Adhikar Yatra ''.
JDU's president of the state of JDU, Umesh Singh Kushwaha, echoes these feelings, describing the remarks of “indecent comments” and “abusive remarks” which were an “insult to democratic traditions” and the “venerated position of a mother”. Anil Kumar, President of State of Hindustani Awam Morcha, said that the “abusive language … reminds people of” jungle raj “culture.
In response, the chief of the RJD, Tejashwi Yadav, accused the NDA led by the BJP of engaging in “impure and insincère policy”. He pointed out that the power alliance called a bandh, saying that the BJP was “shaken by the success” of the Yatra.
“They are in power and yet they call a bandh. The BJP is shaken by the success of our Yatra which covered a distance of more than 1,300 kilometers in 25 districts,” said the chief of the RJD.
Yadav also alleged that the Prime Minister's emotional reaction to the incident was “impure and not sincere”, citing the remarkable claims of the PM on other political figures.
Tuesday, describing abuses as an affront to women across the country, Prime Minister Modi said it was “unimaginable” That his deceased mother would be insulted like this from a political scene.
“The mother is our world. The mother is our self-respect. I hadn't even imagined what had happened a few days ago in this Bihar rich in tradition. My mother was mistreated from the RJD-Congress scene in Bihar,” the Prime Minister told a public program.
Tejaswi, however, noticed that even if no one tolerates the insult to a mother, the “BJP has a lot to answer for the question of raw behavior in public”.
The incident occurred in Darbhanga on August 27, hence the chief of the Congress Rahul Gandhi, his sister Priyanka Vadra and the chief of the RJD Tejashwi Yadav had left for Muzaffarpur. The accused, a 25 -year -old local resident, was arrested. The Indian block led by the Congress argued that the accused was not a member of any of the constituent parties.
– ends
Settle
|
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/elections/assembly/story/bihar-bandh-nda-bjp-rjd-pm-modi-mother-remark-vote-adhikar-yatra-congress-rjd-tejawi-yadav-2781665-2025-09-04
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Quantum IT company reaches an evaluation of $ 10 billion as investors' interests are built | Calculation
- PM Lawrence Wong at the joint press conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (September 2025)
- What do President Trump's Americans feel? What the latest polls say
- Veldhockey goes to VCU on Friday, organizes defending Patriot League champion Lafayette on Sunday
- XI, Putin and Modi shares a laugh at the safety peak
- Watch RFK JR pushing vaccines and CDC disruptions in Senate hearing
- Imran Khan diagnosed dizziness and tinnitus
- Putin and China XI have heard on hot micro discussing organ transplants and immortality that comes from life
- The founder of the Indonesian payment platform Gojek arrested as part of the transplant probe
- While the US stock market exchange recordings, some investors fear its price too expensive | News on the financial markets
- Trump to welcome CEOs of technologies during dinner for an inaugural event in Rose Garden
- Pugachova Nets Four wins, called CCIW Ladies Tennis Student Athlete of Week