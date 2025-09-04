Bihar Bandh today on the mistreatment of Mother PMS during Rahul Gandhisyatra

The NDA at Bihar held Thursday Bandh of five hours Thursday To protest against Derogatory remarks of a man against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his deceased mother During the “voter Adhikar Yatra” led by the Congress of Rahul Gandhi in the state.

The closure, led by the NDA, was in effect from 7 a.m. to noon on Thursday, with exempt emergency services. The key roads of the state, including those of the capital Patna, remained deserted as public transport such as buses and cars remained outside the street.

The members of the BJP and JD (U) organized demonstrations in Patna and in other areas, where the demonstrators at the income tax roundabout raised slogans and displayed signs targeting the congress and the RJD on the incident.

According to the president of the state of the BJP, Dilip Jaiswal, the demonstration is against the “abusive language” used by a platform during the yetra of the city of Darbhanga, where an alleged video of the rally of Rahul Gandhi showed an unidentified person using an Hindi explanive against Modi and his mother.

BJP workers protest in Patna during the Bandh called by NDA.

Jaiswal condemned the act as an “insult to all mothers”, saying that the Bandh's goal is to protest against the incident and that the general public will face minimum disadvantages.

“All the leaders of the NDA strongly condemned the abusive language used against the PM and its mother from the RJD and Congress scene in Darbhanga during the recent` Adhikar Yatra ''.

JDU's president of the state of JDU, Umesh Singh Kushwaha, echoes these feelings, describing the remarks of “indecent comments” and “abusive remarks” which were an “insult to democratic traditions” and the “venerated position of a mother”. Anil Kumar, President of State of Hindustani Awam Morcha, said that the “abusive language … reminds people of” jungle raj “culture.

In response, the chief of the RJD, Tejashwi Yadav, accused the NDA led by the BJP of engaging in “impure and insincère policy”. He pointed out that the power alliance called a bandh, saying that the BJP was “shaken by the success” of the Yatra.

“They are in power and yet they call a bandh. The BJP is shaken by the success of our Yatra which covered a distance of more than 1,300 kilometers in 25 districts,” said the chief of the RJD.

Yadav also alleged that the Prime Minister's emotional reaction to the incident was “impure and not sincere”, citing the remarkable claims of the PM on other political figures.

Tuesday, describing abuses as an affront to women across the country, Prime Minister Modi said it was “unimaginable” That his deceased mother would be insulted like this from a political scene.

“The mother is our world. The mother is our self-respect. I hadn't even imagined what had happened a few days ago in this Bihar rich in tradition. My mother was mistreated from the RJD-Congress scene in Bihar,” the Prime Minister told a public program.

Tejaswi, however, noticed that even if no one tolerates the insult to a mother, the “BJP has a lot to answer for the question of raw behavior in public”.

The incident occurred in Darbhanga on August 27, hence the chief of the Congress Rahul Gandhi, his sister Priyanka Vadra and the chief of the RJD Tejashwi Yadav had left for Muzaffarpur. The accused, a 25 -year -old local resident, was arrested. The Indian block led by the Congress argued that the accused was not a member of any of the constituent parties.

Posted on: September 4, 2025

