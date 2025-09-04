ATC gives a deposit to Imran Khans Neveu Shershah





An anti-terrorism court of Lahore was released on bond Thursday in Shershah Khan, nephew of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in the Jinnah house on May 9.

It comes one day after Shershah's brother Shahrez Khan also obtained a deposit, as part of a similar case.

On May 9, riots broke out nationally after the arrest of Imran Khan, after which the leaders and workers of Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaaf (PTI) organized demonstrations targeting civil and military installations, including the house of Jinnah and the general seat (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

The soldiers condemned events as “Black Day” and decided to try the demonstrators under the Army Act. The military court sentenced 25 people, including the nephew of Imran Khan, Hassan Khan Niazi, then sentenced 60 others. In January, 19 convicts had forgiven their convictions following successful mercy calls.

The court ordered the release of Shershah after accepting the bond against the bonds worth 100,000 rupees. The decision was announced by judge ATC Manzar Ali Gul.

Read: Imran's nephew, Shershah, sent five -day pre -trial detention in the case of May 9 riots

Shahrez was arrested on August 21 and produced in court on August 22, while Shershah was arrested on August 22 and presented the next day. The accusation argued that Shershah was present at the premises of the riots and that video evidence was available to establish his presence.

Aleema Khan, addressing journalists outside the ATC, said: “The judge gave my children a deposit, which is a question of happiness. But the way they were collected is regrettable. “

Aleema remembers the position of Imran Khan, saying: “Imran Khan said that even if you remove my whole family, I will not back down my position. We also hold with Khan. What happened to the Kulbhushan military trial, who martyred thousands of Pakistani?

In the imprisonment of Imran Khan, Aleema said: “Imran Khan is currently arrested only in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The chief judge of the High Court of Islamabad was rewarded for not having heard the call of Imran Khan, and was definitively appointed chief judge of the High Court. One day, he will have to answer for that. ”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2565008/atc-grants-bail-to-imran-khans-nephew-shershah The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos