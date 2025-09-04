The Adams campaign denies HED reports, take a job with Trump, abandon the Town Hall race





On Wednesday, mayor Eric Adamss denied information on Wednesday that he would take a job in the administration of President Donald Trumps as a means of abandoning his re -election offer, which is faced with warm election numbers.

Mayor Adams did not meet Donald Trump does not believe the noise, said campaign spokesperson Todd Shapiro. He does not give up the race.

But the president can still seek concerts for Adams and Curtis Sliwa, the Republican candidate, according to the New York Times, the New York Post and Politico. Adams was offered a job in the Housing and Urban Development Department, Politico reported, after meeting Trumps team members on Monday on a sudden trip to Florida.

Shapiro denied this. Although the mayor Adams was the most pro-logging mayor in New York history, at no time did he have asked or offered him jobs in Hud, he said.

Sliwa also denied that he would leave the race or take another job. Following reports, he told the city that he was interested in a single job and who was elected mayor of New York on November 4. I do not give up the period.

Adams, which has experienced difficulties in the polls and has been rejected several times to the correspondence funds while he presents himself as an independence, dusted questions about the question of whether Hed remains in the November elections for weeks. The questions increased after more accusations hit current and former administration employees.

I’m never going to leave New York City, Adams said the day after her former high-level assistant, Ingrid Lewis-Martin had been appointed to four new indictment. We worked too hard to get here, and these thousands of men and women who serve this city every day, I want to say thank you.

But Wednesday, he left the opportunity to move away from the elections, saying in an interview on Fox 5 that every time I take a step, I make an ad.

Later, he declared at an unrelated press conference that the question of serving him another job was hypothetical.

I run for the office, and I will finish doing this.

The involvement of the prevailing of the mayors's race is a way to clean up the field and have an individual match between the assembly of the assembly Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic candidate and socialist, and the former governor Andrew Cuomo, who also presents himself as independent.

A recent survey has shown that Mamdani winning the race at Gracie Mansion in almost all scenarios, except in a top match with Cuomo.

The New York Times reported that the president's intermediaries were in contact with those working for Adams. Some cities business leaders have also spent the last few weeks trying to set up attacks on Mamdani, who has beaten Cuomo in primary elections. John Catsimitidis, the billionaire owner of Gristedes, told Times that he had spoken to Trump on Sunday of the race.

Catsimitidis did not respond to calls and an SMS requesting comments.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Mamdani said that he was angry with the presidents reported an involvement and said Cuomo was his handpicked candidate.

The reason why so many New Yorkers are fed up with politics because they know it because of news like these transactions in the background, corrupt agreements, he said.

Mamdanis Campaign called an emergency press conference on Wednesday afternoon to address what they called the president who picks the next mayor in hand.

Adams had a friendly relationship with the president, assistant to his inauguration in January. The Ministry of Justice of Presidents also ordered prosecutors to abolish the Federal Corruption Ceition with five charges against the mayor in February, forcing a federal judge to reject the case in April.

The next day, the mayor announced that he would abandon the Democratic primary and set up an independent offer in place. Until that time, he had denied information reporting a party without a party, saying a few days earlier: I will introduce myself as a Democrat and Ive said it again and again.

The New York Elections Council certifies the general elections ballot on September 11, so the mayor would remain on the ballot if he were to announce the end of his campaign after this date.

Trump, a native New Yorker, worked to keep foot in New York, the Trump organization called for the management of Wollman Rink in Central Park.

The Trump organization should also earn $ 115 million if a casino is built on the site of a Bronx golf course which it formerly owned. The placement of the casino is decided by a panel led by the State, but Adams recently opposed its veto to the municipal council on a vote necessary for the use of land on the site.

Trump reports given Adams and Sliwa for administrative jobs to reach Capitol Hill, where several New York Democrats said they had not heard of the possibility.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said she would not be surprised by Trump trying to get involved in the New York elections.

“We have always thought that nothing was free, and when Trump comes to recover the check, what will be going to be? Ocasio-Cortez said to Notus.

This story was produced as part of a partnership between Notus and the City. Shifra Dayak contributed the reports.

Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thecity.nyc/2025/09/03/adams-trump-administration-job-mamdani-cuomo-sliwa/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos