President Donald Trump will host the chiefs of technology for a dinner in Rose Garden on Thursday, the first event to be held in the recently renovated space.

The list of guests for the event on Thursday should include the meta-PDG Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Apple Tim Cook, the co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates and the CEO of Openai Sam Altman, according to a White House official.

A familiar source told CNN that dinner plans quickly met, the event that takes place on the same day, the first lady Melania Trump will organize a rare public event in the White House focused on artificial intelligence.

The CEO of Google and his parent company, Alphabet, Sundar Pichai, should speak during the afternoon event First Ladys, then attend the dinner of Roser Jardin.

In a statement to CNN, the White House called the Rose Garden Club space and said that the president was eager to welcome the best business, political and technological leaders for this dinner.

The Rose Garden Club of the White House is the hottest place in Washington, or perhaps the world. The President is looking forward to welcoming the best commercial, political and technological leaders for this dinner and the many dinners to come on the new, magnificent Patio du Roseraie, said the White House spokesperson Davis Ingle.

The hill was the first to report on the plans of the presidents.

The president told Aides weeks ago that he wanted to start to Big Rose Garden with a beautiful clear day.

The Rose Garden was stripped of her grass and paved with stone, an attempt to reproduce the patio of Mar-A-Lago, where Trump dines outdoors during his Washington weekends.

The president made frequent recordings this summer with the workers with the orange who tear off the grass and strengthen the ground below, at some point inviting them to the oval for a photo. Presidential seals have been integrated into stone, and drainage grids are stylized like American flags.

In recent days, CNN has seen new lighting installed and tested on the roof of the west wing intended for the Roseraie.

There was also a regular playlist of music from the Rose Garden, which whistled through new speakers that have been installed.

Recent selections have included Billy Jels Shes still a woman as well as Elton Johns Goodbye Yellow Brick Road and the Beatles in my life.

CNNS Betsy Klein, Kaitlan Collins and Alayna Treene contributed to this report.

