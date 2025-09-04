



President Trump told CBS News on Wednesday, which was determined to continue a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine, despite growing uncertainty about the face of face -to -face talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodyr Zelenskyy.

Trump described his position as realistic and optimistic, and said that he closely monitored how the two leaders manage this crossroads in negotiations.

“I watched it, I saw him, and I talked about President Putin and President Zelenskyy,” said Trump in a telephone interview. “Something will happen, but they are not yet ready. But something will happen. We are going to do it.”

The president's comments come as Russia continues to strike Ukraine. At the end of last month, Russia led a massive attack of drones and missiles against the capital of Ukraine, killing at least 15 people, including four children, according to a city official.

Trump said he was not satisfied with the carnage, but will continue to put pressure on a peace agreement.

“I think we will understand everything,” he said.

“Frankly, that of Russia, I thought, would have been on the easier side of those I stopped, but that seems to be something that is a little more difficult than some of the others,” he said.

Earlier Wednesday, Trump told journalists that he was watching Putin joined the leaders of China and North Korea for a large military parade in Beijing.

“I understand the reason they were doing it, and they hoped I was looking at, and I was looking at,” Trump said. “My relationship with everyone is very good. We will discover how good it is during the week or the next two.”

Trump also told CBS News on Wednesday that his approach with many diplomatic negotiations, whether with Russia and Ukraine or with other countries at war, is to bring together key leaders in a room and have them negotiate a real -time agreement, often with his advice on the transaction – and not have any possibility before that.

This approach, he said, demands patience, even when a rapid resolution is sought, but he thinks that this has borne fruit in other peace agreements this year.

When asked if he had to “wait for things”, Trump replied: “Well, you have to do it”.

“We spent very good days, fortunately, and once I gathered them in a room, or gathered them at least speaking together, they seem to work. We saved millions of lives.”

Last month, before his meeting with Reunion with Putin in Alaska closely, Trump told journalists: “All I want to do is set the table for the next meeting, which should happen shortly.”

Beyond the Russian-Ukraine war, Trump said in recent weeks that he should have been credited with having ended six or seven wars during this quarter and that he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts. The managers of the White House underlined a list of seven conflicts that the president refers: Israel and Iran, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, Armenia and Azerbaijan, Thailand and Cambodia, India and Pakistan, Egypt and Ethiopia, and Serb and Kosovo.

Some foreign policy analysts have criticized Mr. Trump's claim, saying that many of these conflicts remain unresolved or were not large -scale wars. Or they argued that Mr. Trump was not a central force in discussions.

Several Trump allies have told CBS News that Trump maintains that the work accomplished by him and his administration had been crucial to promote these negotiations.

“Often, they are fighting so long,” Trump told CBS News. “They are fighting so long, they don't even think in terms of peace. It just becomes a way of life. And when I bring them together, I do people in the room, I am able to convince them.” Let's go. Let's make peace. It's already enough. “You have already lost lives.” “”

Trump told CBS News that he was not looking for the Nobel Peace Prize. The 2025 price recipient is expected to be announced next month.

“I have nothing to say about it,” said Trump. “All I can do is turn off wars.” He added: “I'm not looking for attention. I just want to save lives.”

Robert Costa

Robert Costa is a national correspondent for “CBS News Sunday Morning” and Washington chief analyst for CBS News.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-committed-to-russia-ukraine-peace-deal/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos