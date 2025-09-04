Nadiem Makarim has been detained, adding to the list of former Jokowi minister





Jakarta A Chromebook laptop supply scandal becomes a bitter metaphor for digital ambitions that embody legal chaos: Nadim Makarim, the carrier of the digital education era, is now faced with the status of suspect in corruption. This irony attracts public attention. This incident occurred after the Office of the Public Prosecutor of the Republic of Indonesia created Nadiem with the Nams initials as a suspect Thursday (9/9/2025), then immediately detained at the Salemba detention center, in the Jakarta district prosecutor's office for the next 20 days. This determination is the result of the survey on cases of presumed corruption in the purchase of laptops based on Chromebook for the education sector within the framework of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology (Kemendikbud Ristek) during the period 20192023. Nadiem underwent two previous intensive exams, namely on June 23 and July 15, 2025. “Has established a new suspect with the NAM initials,” said Kapuspenkum Anang Pourtriatna at a press conference, confirmed the involvement of the former Minister of Jokowi in this case. There is, the laptop supply project from the start was problematic, ranging from the provision of technical specifications, the selection of sellers, to the distribution of goods which were not so necessary and were not adapted to use in certain distant regions. A number of internal parties and providers have also been appointed suspects. This case has become more striking because Nadim was previously known as an innovative young figure who was to transport fresh air in the bureaucracy. He has been Minister of Education and Culture since October 2019, before the institution was combined with the Ministry of Research and Technology in 2021. Naiem is now included in the long list of ministerial ministerial officials and assistants at the time of President Joko Widodo who tripped on a corruption case. Although some of them were then released for legal reasons, this case asked a serious question on the integrity and supervision of the firm. With this determination, the public awaits a firm step in legal institutions to discover the entire chain of alleged corruption in the project to digitize national education. The hope of technology -based education must be resolved expensive by losing confidence in political decision -makers.

