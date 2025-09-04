Politics
Turkey warns combatants led by Kurds in Syria to join a new regime or a new attack crime
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned of Syrian democratic forces against the Syrian democratic forces not to honor an agreement to merge his soldiers with the new regime in Damascus.
In a movement imbued with symbolism, the chief of turkeys chose recent celebrations marking the defeat of the Ottoman Turks of Byzantine Christians during the Battle of Malazgreeth in 1071 to emit an ultimatum to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
“Those who turn to Ankara and Damascus will win,” yelled Erdogan to thousands of supporters on August 26. “If the sword is not praised, there will be no room for pens and words.”
Turkey, a strong ally of Syria, has a military presence in the country and the two governments recently signed a defense training agreement.
But Turkey is not satisfied with the presence of the SDF, a coalition of Kurdish and Arab forces, which controls a large band of Syria bordering the Kurdish region predominantly of Turkey.
Peace or politics? Turkeys Fragile Path to put an end to a conflict of several decades
Purchase time
The homeless person is affiliated with the Kurdistan workers' party (PKK), which has been fighting Turkey for years for the rights of the larger Kurdish minorities.
The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the European Union and the United States. But Ankara is engaged in a peace process with Kurdish activists, who have committed to dissolve.
However, analyst Kurdish Mesut Yegen, of the Tim reflection group in Istanbul, says that the disarmament process would be limited to the Kurds of Turkey and does not include the SDF forces in Syria.
Erdogan is now increasing the pressure on the homeless to honor an agreement that leader Mazloum Abdi signed in March with the new president of Syria, Ahmed Al Sharaa, to merge his military forces with the new regime in Damascus.
The agreement is supported by the United States, which has a military force in the region controlled by the SDF within the framework of its war against the Islamic State.
But, according to Fabrice Balanche of the University of Lyon: “The homeless does not intend to implement the agreement concluded in March. Mazloum just wanted to save time.”
Balanche underlines that the SDF of Abdi is a firmly secular organization and remains deeply suspicious of the jihadist ties of Sharaa.
Recent attacks against the Druze minority in Syria by Sharaa forces seem to confirm the fears of the homeless person in the merger with the Damascus regime, explains Balanche.
The acting president of the Syrias promises justice for the Druze after deadly clashes
'Israel would like a weak Syria'
At the same time, Erdogan is aware that the emergence of an autonomous Kurdish state at its border could be exploited by its rival Israel, which is looking for non -Arab allies in the region.
Aydin Selcen, a former main Turkish diplomat and analyst of the Turkey's media, said: “Strategically, Israel would like a weak Syria, a weak damask, a weak beiring and a weak teheran.”
Turkey has made military incursions against the homeless, and its forces remain massaged on the border.
But Balanche says that the American presence will probably dissuade any new Turkish military action there. However, he warns that Ankara could seek to feed the Kurdish Arab rivalries within the homeless, with the fall of former sovereign Bashar al-Assad last December.
Turkey travels a fine line as a conflict between Israel and Iran cool
“It's different now, you have a Sunni leader in Damascus, and many [Arab] The tribes, many people, prefer to join Damascus, “he said.
“So, risk is a proxy war. Of course, for the new regime, it would be a disaster. If you have no peace, you have no investment, you have no confidence.”
The dilemma with which Ankara is faced with any new conflict against the homeless would probably weaken the Sharaa regime a key ally.
