Several of the alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein spoke publicly on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, September 3, in order to urge the congress to publish more evidence on the billionaire predator.

While some of the Epstein files of the Ministry of Justice were published the day before, the Republican representative Thomas Massie and the Democrat representative Ro Khanna welcomed the Bipartisan press conference to call for the complete transparency of the government, including with regard to the history of President Donald Trump with Epstein.

Representative Robert Garcia, the best democrat of the Chamber's supervisory committee, told Daily Mail at the press conference that, despite the publication of 33,295 pages of Epstein files on Tuesday, the Trump administration was still much more published, which could include crucial details on the president's connections to Epstein.

“All the information that has been published so far, we already had … This is our understanding that there is information at the CIA and perhaps at the FBI,” said Garcia. “I want to see where the president's name is, and how is it wider of what's going on here?”

Activists protest against Capitol Hill on September 2, 2025.

Andrew Harnik / Getty

Trump has tried to distance himself from his past with Epstein in recent years. He and the members of his administration have repeatedly promised the declassification and the release of Epstein files even on the 2024 campaign track.

It was a difficult sale, because Trump called Epstein a “wonderful guy” in a 2002 interview with New York magazine, adding, it is even said that he loves beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the youngest side.

One of the survivors who spoke on Wednesday spoke about the apparently strong link of the pair.

Chauntae Davies, a former actress, said that she had been presented to Epstein by Ghislaine Maxwell, with a promise to help her career. She claims that it was the beginning of a long model of abuse, which included trips to the now infamous island of Epstein.

At one point, she said that she was “even taken on a trip to Africa with former President Bill Clinton and other notable personalities”. Davies and Clinton have already been photographed together, although Clinton argued that he knew nothing about Epstein's crimes.

“Epstein surrounded himself with the most powerful leaders in our country and the world,” said Davies on Wednesday. “He boasted of his powerful friends, including our current president, Donald Trump. It was his biggest boastful, in fact.”

Davies was then pressed by a journalist to develop his comment that Epstein boasted of his friendship with Trump.

“”[Epstein’s] The biggest boastful, forever, was that he was very good friends with Donald Trump, “reiterated Davies”. He had an 8×10 framed photo of him on his desk, with both. They were very close. “”

Two of the accusers of Epstein engaged at a press conference outside the American Capitol on September 3, 2025.

SOMODEVILLA / GETTY CHIP

During the press conference, Trump met Polish President Karol Nawrocki in the Oval Office. After their meeting, a journalist asked the president if “friends” or “donors” were protected by not publishing the complete Epstein files. He rejected the question, double a previous affirmation that documents are a “democrat hoax that never ends”.

“They are trying to bring people to talk about something that is completely out of words for the success we have had as a nation since I was president,” said the president. “It reminds me a little of Kennedy's situation, we gave them everything, again and again, more, more, more. And nobody is never satisfied.”

Davies is not the first to allege that Trump and Epstein were much closer than the president pretended in the years who followed Epstein's condemnation for sexual abuse.

In July, Jack Odonnell, who supervised Atlantic City Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino for four years in the 1980s, spoke with Erin Burnett from CNN at the time of the president's friendship with the billionaire.

“In my mind, [Epstein] was his best friend, you know, [throughout] The moment when I was there for four years, Odonnell said in the interview, noting that the “frequently” pair had come to Trump's casino together.

Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump in Mar-A-Lago in 1997.

Davidoff Studios / Getty

An alleged case set out to the former boss of the casino. He said that a night in the late 1980s, Trump and Epstein visited Trump Plaza with three women and brought them to casino soil although they are under 21, the legal age of play in the state of New Jersey.

O'Donnell said that the Inspectors of the State Casino Commission had given Trump a “breakdown” for the incident, but told him to warn the future president and his billionaire friend of potential consequences.

I had to call them and say: “They give you a break this time, but if it happens, the fine will be substantial and it will be on your head,” he said.

Do you want to follow the last criminal cover? Sign up for the free newsletter of the True People crime for announcing news from the crime, current coverage and details on unresolved intriguing cases.

O'Donnell also said that he said to Trump at the time that continuing to spend time with Epstein and minor women was not going well.

“I said to him in this conversation:” I don't think you should spend time with this guy, just for you to know it, and you should certainly not do it at Atlantic City “, he said.

Asked about the interview with CNN of O'Donnell, the White House passionately denied its claims.

Jack O'Donnell is a cold stone loser who is a liar and fraud “,” Steven Steven Cheung, director of communications for the White House, people told a statement. “It is a story completely made from his distorted imagination as he suffers from Trump's disturbance syndrome that has rotted his brain the size of a pea.

