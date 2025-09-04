Trumps Pakistan treats the risks that neglect the fate of Imran Khan





On August 5, 2025, supporters of the former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan marked the two years of his second arrest with generalized demonstrations across the country. The demonstrations, which were encouraged by the party of Khans, Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), met scenes of repression and mass arrests too familiar by the Pakistani police. In August 2023, the cricket star became a politician had been sentenced to three years in prison for having pretended to sold state gifts.

Since then, Imran Khan has been faced with new accusations and longer sorrows while the Pakistani government, supported by the all-powerful military establishment, sought to erase it from public life. Khan, however, refused to go down without fighting and has repeatedly mobilized his supporters since his withdrawal from power in April 2022, refusing to allow her dissemination to disappear from headlines in Pakistan and abroad. Khans has continued the challenge, and the soldiers insexwile to silence it completely, only approximate instability in the country. As a nuclear armed state, this inner crisis could have large -scale implications, while the legitimacy of the military continues to be examined by the supporters of Khans.

There have been points since Imran Khan was imprisoned where he seemed that the Pakistani army had overestimated his hand and had made a fateful error by turning his former ally. Images of tens of thousands of Khans supporters walking with Islamabad at the end of 2024, while the security forces opened fire on crowds of civilians, suggested that military control or even civil war was imminent.

Although the treatment of the government supported by the military can help Trump reach short -term agreements, constant disorders and popular uprisings will make the advantages of these agreements impossible.

However, less than 12 months later, Pakistan seems to emerge from this intact scenario, largely helped by US President Donald Trump and his desire to work alongside the Pakistani army and his hybrid arrangement with the Pakistani government of the Muslim-Nawaz League (PML-N). If this alliance revived between the United States and Pakistan allows Islamabad to overcome this question without its abuse of power being held responsible, it will signal a dark omen for the future of democracy in the country. By neglecting political repression, Washington dissist the democratic reform and signaling to those of Islamabad and further than the glance on political opponents no longer has the international cost.

Trumps change

As part of the Biden administration, the Pakistani diaspora in America has made great efforts to put pressure on the US government for support for Imran Khans fights against the Pakistani government. After his withdrawal of power in the first half of 2022, Khan was confronted with a criminal accusation after a criminal accusation, which all seemed to be orchestrated by a Pakistani army which intended to silence and to remove a former chief who had become too popular for his own good. However, faced with this subversion of democracy, followed by argued abuse of Khans in prison, the Biden administration remained significantly silent. This despite the former warned president of the threats facing democracy around the world.

Joe Bidens set the relationship with Khan strongly contrasts with the surprisingly positive meetings that the former Prime Minister had with President Trump during the first mandate. Many supporters of Khan and the PTI, consequently, have pinned a considerable hope on the re -election of the president, the improvement of Khans' perspectives. Such optimism seemed to be well placed in the months and weeks preceding the inauguration of Trump. In December 2024, Richard Grenell, appointed by President -elected Trump of the time, to be his envoy for special missions, was released publicly in favor of the liberation of Khans, comparing the accusations brought against him to the false allegations which had been exceeded against Trump before. After joining his supporters against the United States for allegedly conspired to withdraw him from power, Khans only the risk of freedom did not seem to lie in Washington.

Despite this, after his return to the White House, Trump did not adopt the cause of his very good friend, and rather pursued links with the very people who placed Khan in prison. At the end of July, Pakistan negotiated a favorable price agreement with the United States which included a questionable collaboration on oil exploration in the country. This decision has occurred after months of rapprochement between the United States and Pakistan and was not welcomed by the PTI and its supporters. Rather than using the lever effect of these prices to put pressure on the Pakistani government to release Khan or make sure that it receives a fair trial, Trump has rather ordered it to obtain profit opportunities for American companies. This is a strategy that has come to embody the second Trump administration in its relations with various international partners. In fact, this approach to Pakistan serves as a case study on the deeper change in American foreign policy under Trump, where human rights and democracy have been put aside by the most important objectives of economic gain.

Democracy threatened

While the chief of the army of Pakistans Asim Munnir continues to rely on links with the United States abroad, the security forces continue to tighten the PTI at the national level. In Hore, more than 200 supporters of Imran Khan were detained, while the police used tear gas over thousands of others during demonstrations in early August. Images of the Pakistani security forces covering extreme measures against civilians did not do much to help the current PML-N government led by Shehbaz Sharif, to gain support from the diaspora. Despite the efforts to counter the world of Khans, the former Prime Minister continues to take advantage of the support of a large number of Pakistani abroad, who are in turn launching their own governments to take an interest in what is happening in Pakistan.

In March 2024, and despite the indifference of Bidens to Khans Fate, the congress held an audience on the future of democracy in Pakistan, after several American legislators invited Biden and its Secretary of State Antony flashed not to recognize the newly elected Pakistani government. These calls came to the back of an election, held in early February 2024, which was spoiled by the controversy. Despite the attempts to rely this election, the PTI won a plurality of seats and would probably have won a majority if the rig had not been so widespread.

Instead, Sharif, the preferred Armys leader, has become Prime Minister, preserving the dynamics that saw the Pakistans two main parties that the PML-N and the Pakistani peoples (PPP) party conspire with the military establishment to keep Imran Khan who unleashed. While Khan continued to prove a nuisance behind bars, the lack of examination of successive American administrations allowed this situation to continue tirelessly. Trump may believe that the negligence of inner reality in Pakistan will allow the United States to more easily achieve its foreign policy objectives in the country; However, this will not be the case. The soldiers continued the repression of Khan and his supporters are not durable and will lead to more chaos and instability. Although the treatment of the government supported by the military can help Trump reach short -term agreements, constant disorders and popular uprisings will make the advantages of these agreements impossible. More importantly, Washingtons' will to transform the risks of blind eyes legitimizing authoritarian consolidation in a state of nuclear weapons. In pursuing a good short-term pragmatic matter, the United States produces a more fragile, less democratic and ultimately less reliable partner.

Change

In the short term, Imran Khan supporters will continue to put pressure on the United States to force the change in Pakistan and try to restore a semblance of democracy in a country that has long been governed by generals rather than politicians. In July, Khans' sons were in the United States, meeting politicians in the hope of revitalizing the support that Congress had shown Khan last year. The couple spoke with the Republican representative Brad Sherman, who later reaffirmed his support for Khan on X, as well as the reconnection with Grenell, who continues to link Khans to that of all political prisoners around the world. Unfortunately, this is not a link that has still been established by the American president.

Elsewhere, the head of the PTI and former assistant of Imran Khan, Zulfikar Bukhari, testified before the Human Rights Commission of the US Congress Tom Lantos. Bukhari stressed that Khan remains the most significant democratic voice in Pakistan, moving against the idea that the army's PML-N is the legitimate government of the country. The old aid also underlined the continuous repression and the forced conversions of religious minorities across Pakistan. Bukhari painted a global image of democracy and life in Pakistan, which would have been very worrying for Congress if Pakistan was an opponent of the United States, not to mention an increasingly important ally.

Despite these attempts to influence Washington, Imran Khan and his supporters should not hold their breath. Trump has shown that his approach to foreign policy in his second mandate will be transactional in nature, motivated by an enthusiasm to provide favorable terms to governments arranged to share the resources and wealth of their country with American societies. For the moment, Sharif and Munir have more to offer Trump than an imprisoned Imran Khan, who will not see a change in fortune in the predictable future.

