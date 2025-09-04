



Media in Pennsylvania

President Trump met King Charles, then the Prince of Wales, during his state visit in 2019

US President Donald Trump will make an unprecedented second state visit to the United Kingdom in September.

Trump, who will be accompanied by his wife Melania, was organized by the late Queen Elizabeth II in June 2019.

What is a state visit?

A state visit is an official trip to the United Kingdom by the head of a country. They are generally organized at the invitation of the monarch, acting on government councils.

In addition to being special occasions with a lot of ceremonies, governments use visits to future the interests of Great Britain.

Traditionally, American presidents serving a second term – like Trump – are not offered a state visit. Instead, they are invited for tea or lunch with the monarch, as happened with former presidents Barack Obama and George W Bush.

However, in February, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer gave Trump an invitation from King Charles III during a White House meeting to discuss a British-American trade agreement. Sir Keir said that the invitation was “really historic” and “unprecedented”.

Trump said it was a “big, great honor”.

When the visit of Donald Trump's state in the United Kingdom and where will it stay?

Buckingham Palace announced that Donald and Melania Trump had accepted an invitation to visit a state visit to the United Kingdom between Wednesday, September 17 and Friday, September 19.

King Charles will welcome Trump at the Windsor castle because the Buckingham palace is still undergoing significant renovations.

The trip occurs two months after the president spent four days in Scotland, where he met politicians and visited his golf courses.

What will Trump do during the state visit?

Getty images

A full program of events has not yet been announced but, like all state visits, it will include a complete reception of ceremonies. A state banquet will be held in St George's Hall at the castle of Windsor.

State visits are generally assisted by a complete tour of the senior royals, such as the king and the queen and the prince and the princess of Wales.

However, Trump's program should not present public events. As in 2019, we think he will travel mainly by helicopter.

The visit should start the day after the breakdown of the House of Commons for the annual season conference season.

This means that there is no possibility of a joint address for the two chambers of Parliament, because only the Lords will be in session.

What vehicles and staff will President Trump bring to the United Kingdom?

Media in Pennsylvania

During his visit in July in Scotland, the procession of President Trump consisted of more than two dozen vehicles, flanked by police and ambulance crew

The end details of the equipment and the staff accompanying President Trump in September have not yet been confirmed.

Trump arrived in the United Kingdom for his 2019 state visit to the Personalized Boeing 747-200B plane known as Air Force One.

The presidential procession – including two identical limousines nicknamed the beast and other security and communication vehicles – has been transported by US transport aircraft.

During the 2019 visit, more than 6,300 police officers were deployed at a cost at the Metropolitan Police in London of 3.4 million.

Are the protests expected during Trump's state visit?

Media in Pennsylvania

The Stop Trump coalition provides a “Trump Not Welcome” demonstration in London on Wednesday, September 17.

He called on the government to cancel the visit, accusing the American president of “denying climate science” and of “sharing with war criminals – in Israel, Russia and beyond”.

The group organized events in Aberdeen and Edinburgh during the recent visit to Trump. Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in the two cities.

Trump was also hooked by demonstrators who gathered along the perimeter of his Turnberry golf course in the south of the Ayrshire, and a parapentre flew over the Resort hotel with a banner criticizing its presidency.

Liberal Democratic chief Sir Ed Davey said he would boycott the ceremonial banquet for Trump “to send a message” to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

What other state visits have King Charles welcomed?

Getty images

French President Emmanuel Macron visited the United Kingdom in July

Since King Charles succeeded Queen Elizabeth in September 2022, he welcomed state visits to a certain number of international leaders and Royals:

July 2025: French president Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte December 2024: Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani and his wife Sheikha Jawaher Hamad Bin Suhaim Al Thanijune 2024: Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako de Japannember 2023: Corean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon there is

He and Queen Camilla made state visits to France, Italy, Germany, Kenya and Australia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c8rynvlm6zjo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

