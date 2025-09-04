



Home NEWSASIM MANURNIER PLAN to govern Pakistan has revealed, holds a secret meeting with Shehbaz Sharif in …, Imran Khan at … TT has been decided that all key decisions, including military appointments, will be decided by a political-military consensus between Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Pakistani army chief. Posted: September 4, 2025 4:38 PM IST (File)

The Pakistani army chief Asim Munnir would have planned to govern the country far beyond his retirement in 2030 and proposed a plan at 10 years with former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to establish “continuity of the order” to ensure “stability” in the governance of the country.

How does Asim Munnir plan to govern Pakistan?

According to the media, a consensus has been consulted to implement the “order continuity” plan of ASIM. Mnir during the secret meeting in the presence of the Pakistani army chief, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the chief minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, and the director general of the ISI, the lieutenant-general Asim Malik, to Murrier.

The MANNIER Plan proposes an agreement between the Pakistani army and the civil government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to officially meet to manage the country's affairs within the framework of the “hybrid governance” model, CNN-News18 reported, citing sources. According to experts, the proposed plan will make Asim have the de facto sovereign of Pakistan and will ensure the domination of the army over Islamabad well after his retirement in 2030.

According to sources, it has been decided that all key decisions, including military appointments, will be decided by political-military consensus between Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Shehbaz and the head of the army Asim Murnir.

Add india.com as a favorite source

The mandate of the Marshal of Champ Asim Munir as chief of the Pakistani army ends is November of this year, but he thought that he will receive an extension of five years following the amendments brought to the 1952 law of the Pakistani army.

Why is Nawaz Sharif involved?

Experts believe that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, older brother of Shehbaz Sharif – Current Prime Minister of Pakistan – has enlightened the army chief plan because he will guarantee that the official power remains in the Sharif house with his younger brother as a head of civil government, and his daughter, Maryam Nawaz as a chief minister of Punjab, the most influential province of Pakistan.

What happens to Imran Khan?

Geopolitical experts fear that the plan proposed by Munir will be the end of the road to Imran Khan, serving as a way to keep the former prisoned Prime Minister imprisoned, and to end his ambitions of return to power.

According to information, the case of Imran Khan was also discussed at the meeting, and it was decided that the ex-imprisoned ex-PM will receive any kind of political concession or rescue. Imran Khan.

Imran Khan and his current wife Bushra Bibi were imprisoned for corruption after receiving a 14 and 7 year old prison sentence, respectively, in the sadly famous Al-Qadir affair. Khan and his wife are accused of having allegedly abused 190 million pounds, and the accusations include money laundering and the member for public funds.

Khan, the former captain of the Pakistani Cricket team who won the 1992 CPI World Cup, was the Prime Minister of Pakistan from August 2018 to April 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.india.com/news/world/pakistan-army-chief-asim-munir-big-plan-to-rule-pakistan-revealed-holds-secret-meeting-with-shehbaz-sharif-at-nawaz-sharif-home-imran-khan-to-remain-in-jail-8053748/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos