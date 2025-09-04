Thus, a suspect in the supply of laptops, this a lot of wealth of Nadiem Makarim





Jakarta, Tintahijau.com The Office of the Attorney General (he is there) officially appointed the former Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology (Minister of Education and Culture) Nadim Makarim as a suspect in the alleged case of corruption of purchase of laptops from Chromebook. The determination was announced on Thursday afternoon. Before being appointed suspect, Nadim had undergone an examination three times by the investigator. The first examination took place on Monday (23/06/2025) for about 12 hours, then continued with a second exam Tuesday (15/07/2025) for nine hours. Today, Thursday (9/9/2025), has become the third exam by the former minister who is also known as the founder of Gojek. In addition, the OFE has also published a preventive letter abroad against Nadim since June 19, 2025. Prevention was valid for six months. Career traces and wealth Nadiem Makarim was known to be one of the founders of Gojek's online transport request from Kevin Aluwi and Machaelangelo Moran in 2010. After having succeeded in the technology sector, President Joko Widodo was then trusted to serve the Minister of Education and Culture since 2019 in the advanced Indonesian office. In the report on the assets of the State Organizer (LHKPN), Nadim was registered as having assets worth 1.23 Billion of RP at the start of the Minister in 2019, with a debt of 185.36 billion RP. The property jumped in 2022 to 4.87 Billions of RP, influenced by an increase in the value of titles after the IPO of PT Goto Gojek Tokopedia (Goto) on the Indonesia Stock Exchange. However, in the last LHKPN on October 31, 2024, Nadim's richness spectacularly dropped to 600.64 billion RP. The drop was triggered by the drop in the value of the securities he had, recorded only RP 926.09 billion. In addition to the titles, Naiem has seven properties with a total value of 57.79 billion RP, as well as two means of transport and engine worth 2.25 billion RP.

