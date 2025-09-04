Erdoan's geopolitical movements show that Turkey plays on both sides





The idea of ​​an isolated turkey under President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has long collapsed. Instead, Ankara has placed himself at the center of several international arenas, balancing between conflicting powers and exploiting its strategic geography. During his recent return from China, Erdoan told journalists that Russia and Ukraine were not yet ready for a summit to end the war. He urged the two parties to gradually increase the level of their talks, noting that he had spoken with Vladimir Putin in person and with Volodymyr Zelensky by phone. This double role is not new. Since the first days of Ukraine's invasion of Russia in 2022, Turkey has both provided drones in kyiv and has organized talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations, while retaining open channels with Moscow. A drone factory planned in Ukraine, built with Turkish support, has recently been targeted by Russian missiles. Erdoan also described his discussions in Beijing as productive, focused on the strengthening of bilateral economic ties, although he jumped the military parade marking the end of the Second World War present by Putin and Kim Jong Un. The balancing of turkeys extends far beyond Ukraine. He clashed with Israel on Syria, but maintained trade even during the Gaza conflict. US President Donald Trump congratulated Erdoan as a strong and very intelligent leader, urging Israel to solve the differences with him. At the same time, some European governments now consider Turkey as an essential partner to defend Russia, in investing in its weapon sector while resisting its EU members. Beyond her immediate district, Ankara has widened her military imprint, with bases in Qatar and Somalia and plans for others in Chad and potentially Niger. It maintains a presence in the north of Cyprus, Syria and Iraq, while supporting Azerbaijan in the Caucasus. Critics argue that the regional affirmation of turkey defies the post-Lausanne order, but it also highlights Ankaras' ambitions to influence global affairs. Even national problems, such as the Kurdish issue, take place simultaneously in the country and abroad. While Erdoan enters his third decade in power, the key question is not whether Turkey is isolated but which will inherit this complex and complex heritage in the post-erdoan era.

