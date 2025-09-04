Rosie O'Donnell refers to Epstein in Renewed Row with Trump





Actress Rosie Odonnell responded to President Donald Trumps, a renewed threat to revoke her American citizenship and her estimate that she is unable to be a great American.

In Trumps, a threat to the end of the evening, shared via his social platform Truth, he published a distorted image of the actor and said: we seriously think of removing citizenship from Rosie Odonnells.

By taking in Instagram, Odonnell published a screenshot of the threat and directly treated his longtime combat partner, asking Trump: banish me again? The actor then referred to the current thrust so that the Trump administration publishes all the files related to the late sexual offender condemned Jeffrey Epstein.

I am the distraction. Epstein survivors are the calculation and your lam throne in Fonte gold, she said.

The reference of Odonnerells to Epstein occurred a few hours after several of the victims of sex offenders met Wednesday in Capitol Hill to implore the Congress to publish the files.

It is not normal for us to be silenced, said Marina Lacerda, one of the women who says that she was mistreated by Epstein and her co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently imprisoned.

Trump responded to continuous interest in the case, calling this a democrat hoax that never ends, while talking to journalists from the oval office later in the day.

They try to bring people to talk about something that is completely out of words for the success we had as a nation since I was president, he insisted.

The Chamber's Supervisory Committee published more than 30,000 pages of documents relating to Epstein on Tuesday. However, the best Democratic committees, representative Robert Garcia from California, said that only 3% of the published files contained new information.

This is not the first time that Odonnell, who has moved to Ireland after Trump's re -election, responded to the threat of presidents to strip her American citizenship, no more than the first time she has referred to Epstein by doing so.

When Trump described him as a threat to humanity and threatened his citizenship in July, Odonnell reprimanded the idea and publicly published a photo of Trump and Epstein together.

IM everything you fear. A noisy woman, a queer woman, a mother who tells the truth, an American who left the country before setting it on fire. You are all that is wrong with America and everything you hate about what is always good, said Odonnell, next to the image.

Odonnerells' response calendar in July came in a renewal of interest to prevail over the old relationship with Epstein.

Trump's link with Epstein dates back decades. In an interview with New York magazine in 2002, he said that Epstein was very fun to be with it.

It is even said that he loves beautiful women as much as me, and many of them are younger, Trump told the journalist.

In July 2019, NBC News published today video sequences supposed to be from 1992, which showed that Trump welcomed Epstein in his Mar-A-Lago field.

After an arrest of Epsteins 2019 for federal accusations on sex trafficking, Trump was distant.

Speaking in the oval office in 2019, Trump said: I had a fall with him [Epstein]. I didn't tell him in 15 years. I was not a fan of him, whom I can tell you.

Trump also told journalists that he had “never” went to the so-called “Epstein Island” and rather urged them to question if former president Bill Clinton had done so.

The question you have to ask is: Did Bill Clinton go to the island? Because Epstein had an island. It was not a good place, if I understand correctly, and I was never there. Said Trump. So you have to ask, did Bill Clinton go to the island? This is the question. If you find out, you will know a lot.

Clinton, who admitted to being a former Epstein partner but vehemently denied the knowledge of his crimes, denied having visited the island.

At the height of Trump's quarrel with his unique ally and the donor Elon Musk, his relationship with Epstein is again. In June, Muskin extended the social media deleted postal that Trump is listed in the files related to the deceased and the alleged sexual trafficker. This is the real reason why they were not made public, said Musk. He has not provided proof about it.

Meanwhile, the public combat sessions between Trump and Odonnell date back to the early 2000s, when they were both well -known personalities from New York.

O'Donnell criticized Trump in 2006 during an episode of the Talk show of the Round Table The View, of which she was a paneistic. Trump was unleashed in an episode of celebrity of The Apprentice at a conference meeting, during which he called O'Donnell “disgusting” several times.

Trump also mentioned the actor in his 2016 presidential campaign. In a debate with his opponent, Hillary Clinton, he said: “Rosie O'Donnelli told him very difficult things, and I think everyone would agree that no one feels sorry for her.

O'Donnell replied at the time, saying that Trump “will never be president”.

In an interview with Irelands RT Radio 1 in July, Odonnell thought about her longtime quarrel with Trump and said she was very proud to be opposed to everything he says and does and represents. “”

