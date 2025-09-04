Imran Khans Neveu Shershah Khan obtains a deposit in May 9 Broadcasts | New Pakistan





The 72 -year -old cricket player who has become a politician has been behind bars since August 2023 after being reserved in several cases. (Photo: @ hassanqure80426 / x)

On Thursday, former Prime Minister of Prime Minister Pakistan imprisoned another nephew, Shershah Khan, obtained the surety by an anti -terrorist court in a case linked to an attack on the house of a military officer in Lahore during the riots on May 9.

One day earlier, his brother Shahrez Khan was endorsed by Lahore's anti-terrorism court in the same case.

Shershah and Shahrez are both sons of Imran Khan's sister, Aleema Khan.

The Lahore police arrested the two brothers on August 21 in what Aleema said to be a “bogus affair”. The two were sent to prison after the end of their pre -trial detention at the end of last week.

“During the hearing Thursday, Shershah's lawyer told the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Lahore that the accusation had still not produced the case of the case in the house of the Lahore body commander, also known as House Jinnah, attacking his client,” said a court official.

His lawyer argued that the suspect could not be held in prison for an unlimited period because the prosecutors did not produce incriminating evidence against Shershah.

He pleaded before the court that his client's arrest was made 27 months after the riots of May 9, 2023, showing the Malafide of the Punjab police. Shershah is a victim because he is a nephew of Imran Khan, he said.

After hearing the arguments, ATC judge Manzer Ali Gill ordered the release of Shershah, subject to paying a deposit of 100,000 PKR, the official said.

The Amnesty International and the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan had expressed their concerns concerning the arrest of the nephews of Imran Khan, which described it as hunting for political witches.

The other nephew of Imran, Hassan Niazi, was sentenced by a military court in a case linked to May 9, 2023, riots and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

After the arrest of Imran Khan in May 2023, military and state buildings were attacked by his supporters. Hundreds of workers from Pakistan Tehreek-E-Insaf (PTI) and some main leaders have been convicted of their offense.

