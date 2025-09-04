Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart visiting Vladimir Putin discussed organ and immortality transplants from life when they discussed before a huge military parade in Beijing on Wednesday, in comments taken up by the microphones of the state media.

Historical images have shown that Xi shaking his hand and speaking with Putin and the North Korean leader Kim Jong one while they were going down a red carpet by Tiananmen Square, in scenes Considered a challenge for President Trump And the world order led by the United States which has been prevailing for more than a century.

“These days … 70 years”, thought Xi in Mandarin, walking next to Putin and Kim, according to the video broadcast by the Chinese state diffuser CCTV. The XI translator transmitted the remarks to Putin, which is then heard in Russian citing a line of a poem from the Tang dynasty: “In the past, it was rare that someone is 70 years older and today, they say that at 70, he is still a child.”

The elderly residents meet in a local civil affairs center center to watch the live broadcast of the Military Parade of the China of Beijing, September 3, 2025, in Chongqing, China. Cheng Xin / Getty



Putin then turned to XI, speaking by freezing with her hands, although her words are inaudible on the video surveillance flow. The same Chinese translator then relays Putin's remarks to XI.

“With … Development of biotechnology, human organs can be transplanted continuously, people could age when aging, and can even become immortal,” said Putin, according to the translator.

XI then spoke in Mandarin while the camera cuts: “The predictions are, during this century, it can be … possible to live up to 150 years.”

Putin confirmed the exchange during a press conference later Wednesday.

“Ah, I think it was when we went to the parade that the president spoke about it,” he told Xi.

“Modern means – both improving health and medical means, then even all kinds of surgicals linked to the replacement of organs – allow humanity to hope that working life will not continue as today,” added Putin.

The “No Limits Partnership” of China and Russia “of China and Russia”

XI and Putin, as well as Kim and the supreme Iranian chief of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, have been doubled An “upheaval axis” by certain Western analysts, and Xi's decision to bring the leaders together Strongly sanctioned nations In the world, this week has been clearly calculated.

The parade was the first time that Kim had appeared with Xi and Putin – offering him a first multilateral diplomatic event.

XI and Putin made their ambition to shake up the global status quo for several years.

“We, with you and with our sympathizers, we are going to go to a world's multipolar, just democratic world order”, Minister of Foreign Affairs for Russia for Russia Sergey Lavrov said in 2022Before a meeting with its Chinese counterpart.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping serve his hand during a reception ceremony before their talks in Kremlin in Moscow on May 8, 2025. Evgenia Novozhenina / Pool / AFP via Getty Images



China and Russia have declared “No partnership limits“And neither Xi nor Putin, who are both 72, have never expressed the intention to leave their respective roles at the head of their nations.

While the predecessors of Xi, Jiang Zemin and Hu Jinta, gave up power after 10 years in power, he abolished mandate limits in 2018 and, in 2023, received a third term as Chinese president.

Putin was elected to a fifth term of six years Last year in Russia. Critics rejected the vote as a manifestly undemocratic fad, because almost all serious political opponents of Putin have been prevented from running, and many of them were imprisoned.

Putin has used her lever effect twice as an autocratic leader of Russia to change the constitution So that he can theoretically stay in power until he is in the mid -1980s. He is already the oldest chief of the Kremlin since the Soviet dictator Josef Stalin.

China, on the other hand, has historically had one of the lowest rates of organ donation in the world, with a serious shortage of organ donors and a longtime black market organ trade. In 2016, about four years in Xi's mandate as a leader, surgeons of the World Health Organization gathered in Beijing to try to mistreat the skepticism to know if the Chinese hospitals stopped, as stated, arrested, arrested perform transplants with the prisoners' bodies executed.