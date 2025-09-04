Politics
Putin and China XI have heard on hot micro discussing organ transplants and immortality that comes from life
Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart visiting Vladimir Putin discussed organ and immortality transplants from life when they discussed before a huge military parade in Beijing on Wednesday, in comments taken up by the microphones of the state media.
Historical images have shown that Xi shaking his hand and speaking with Putin and the North Korean leader Kim Jong one while they were going down a red carpet by Tiananmen Square, in scenes Considered a challenge for President Trump And the world order led by the United States which has been prevailing for more than a century.
“These days … 70 years”, thought Xi in Mandarin, walking next to Putin and Kim, according to the video broadcast by the Chinese state diffuser CCTV. The XI translator transmitted the remarks to Putin, which is then heard in Russian citing a line of a poem from the Tang dynasty: “In the past, it was rare that someone is 70 years older and today, they say that at 70, he is still a child.”
Putin then turned to XI, speaking by freezing with her hands, although her words are inaudible on the video surveillance flow. The same Chinese translator then relays Putin's remarks to XI.
“With … Development of biotechnology, human organs can be transplanted continuously, people could age when aging, and can even become immortal,” said Putin, according to the translator.
XI then spoke in Mandarin while the camera cuts: “The predictions are, during this century, it can be … possible to live up to 150 years.”
Putin confirmed the exchange during a press conference later Wednesday.
“Ah, I think it was when we went to the parade that the president spoke about it,” he told Xi.
“Modern means – both improving health and medical means, then even all kinds of surgicals linked to the replacement of organs – allow humanity to hope that working life will not continue as today,” added Putin.
The “No Limits Partnership” of China and Russia “of China and Russia”
XI and Putin, as well as Kim and the supreme Iranian chief of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, have been doubled An “upheaval axis” by certain Western analysts, and Xi's decision to bring the leaders together Strongly sanctioned nations In the world, this week has been clearly calculated.
The parade was the first time that Kim had appeared with Xi and Putin – offering him a first multilateral diplomatic event.
XI and Putin made their ambition to shake up the global status quo for several years.
“We, with you and with our sympathizers, we are going to go to a world's multipolar, just democratic world order”, Minister of Foreign Affairs for Russia for Russia Sergey Lavrov said in 2022Before a meeting with its Chinese counterpart.
China and Russia have declared “No partnership limits“And neither Xi nor Putin, who are both 72, have never expressed the intention to leave their respective roles at the head of their nations.
While the predecessors of Xi, Jiang Zemin and Hu Jinta, gave up power after 10 years in power, he abolished mandate limits in 2018 and, in 2023, received a third term as Chinese president.
Putin was elected to a fifth term of six years Last year in Russia. Critics rejected the vote as a manifestly undemocratic fad, because almost all serious political opponents of Putin have been prevented from running, and many of them were imprisoned.
Putin has used her lever effect twice as an autocratic leader of Russia to change the constitution So that he can theoretically stay in power until he is in the mid -1980s. He is already the oldest chief of the Kremlin since the Soviet dictator Josef Stalin.
China, on the other hand, has historically had one of the lowest rates of organ donation in the world, with a serious shortage of organ donors and a longtime black market organ trade. In 2016, about four years in Xi's mandate as a leader, surgeons of the World Health Organization gathered in Beijing to try to mistreat the skepticism to know if the Chinese hospitals stopped, as stated, arrested, arrested perform transplants with the prisoners' bodies executed.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/xi-putin-discuss-immortality-life-prolonging-organ-transplants-beijing-parade-china/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 1 die, after 3 injured shots after colliding
- Xi Jinping and Emmerson Mnangagwa announce improved bilateral relations
- Ten most intriguing NHL team camps. Plus: Take some tips for your Fantasy Hockey League
- Two strong wireless tremors were struck by Afghanistan after the killing of earthquakes 2200
- Pakistan: journalist held for criticizing the Imran Khan government | Indiablooms
- The White House says that Trump will seek the “Ministry of War” brand change for the Pentagon
- As American tensions increase, the Venezuelans keep their calm and continue but whispered hopes for change
- Sanjay Gupta talks pain and why ‘It Doesn’t Have to Hurt’ : NPR
- Cleveland State Mens Tennis Releases 2025 Autumn schedule
- Angela Rayner PM recognizes the UK deputy to pay insufficient tax at home | BBC News
- Donald Trump to attend US Open Mens Final as a first appearance since 2015: Source
- England versus South Africa: Harry Brook's Team Mounted in Lord's to Lose series