



The founder of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) and the former Prime Minister Imran Khan was diagnosed with dizzying and tinnitus during a recent medical examination carried out in prison, according to a report subjected to the short anti-terrorist of Rawalpindi.

The court previously ordered the prison authorities in August to submit a detailed health report of Imran Khan. In accordance, the prison administration has now submitted the conclusions, which not only confirm the diagnoses of vertigo and tinnitus, but also include expert medical opinions indicating signs of severe depression.

Although neither dizziness nor tinnitus are classified as a serious illness in most cases, health experts have raised concerns that the two conditions can potentially be early indicators of more serious neurological problems, especially if the symptoms persist or aggravate over time.

What is Vertigo?

Vertigo – Medically known as the Benin Paroxysmal Position Vertigo (BPPV) – is a condition linked to the inner ear disorders which affect a person's feeling of balance. Patients are feeling sensations of rotation, especially when you change positions like standing or sleeping. This often gives the feeling that we are about to fall.

Although Vertigo can result from an inner infection of the ear or an inflammation, in some cases, it can be linked to more serious health conditions such as:

Bell paralysis

Stroke

Brain tumors

What is tinnitus?

Tinnitus is a condition in which a person hears persistent noises in one or both ears without any external sound source. These sounds can range from ringing, buzzing, whistling, buzzing or even chirping. The condition is particularly painful in calm or night environments, often disturbing sleep and concentration.

Like Vertigo, tinnitus can also be a sign of early alert of more serious conditions, in particular:

Loss

Neurological disorders

Brain tumors

In the case of Imran Khan, the presence of the two conditions simultaneously, in parallel with the indications of psychological distress and depression, alarmed both health professionals and its supporters. Health experts warn that if these symptoms persist for more than a month or intensify, they could be linked to a more serious underlying neurological condition.

The court has not yet led other medical procedures, but the report has triggered a broader conversation concerning the health of the former Prime Minister and the need for continuous and specialized medical supervision.

