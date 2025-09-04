What do President Trump's Americans feel? What the latest polls say





More than seven months after his second term, President Donald Trump continues to receive low approval notes, according to the latest polls.

Among several national surveys carried out from the end of August to the beginning of September, the Americans had largely unfavorable on Trump and his policies. His disapproval notes were in the fork of 50 percentage, with the exception of a 47% disapproval rating in an Emerson College survey.

Trump's approval notes were lower, oscillating between 30 percent of 40 percentage greater than several national polls.

Despite the dull results, Trump maintains solid support within his party, while the Republicans continue to support the president with more than 80% of the approval ratings, according to polls. Party divisions remain austere, Democrats are united in their opposition to Trump more than 90% of disapproval. Among the self -employed, the notes are more mixed, but almost two thirds disapprove of Trump.

The latest surveys were carried out while the Trump administration is advancing with controversial policies such as deployments of the National Guard in American cities, prices and strict immigration application.

Here's what you need to know about the recent Approval notes of President Trump.

How did the survey of Quinnipiac University classify Trump?

Quinnipiac University:

55% disapprove of the performance at Trump's work, while 37% approve the survey of 1,220 self-identified registered voters were carried out from August 21 to 25, 2025, and has a margin of error of 3.4 percentage points, including the design effect. How did Trump occur on problems?

The survey of Quinnipiac University has demonstrated a strong disapproval of voters for Trump's policies on a variety of questions, from Epstein files to foreign policy, crime, economy and more.

Trump's biggest disapproval figures were recorded on questions about Jeffrey Epstein's files, with a 67% disapproval and 19% approval. The Trump administration recently faced a significant repression to refuse to publish FBI investigation files linked to Epstein, a financier and a sexual trafficker for convicted children who died in prison in 2019.

How do the opinions of Americans on Trump differ by affiliation of parties?

The survey reflects partisan divisions struck, with high support among the Republicans at 84% approval of Trump's professional performance. However, Democrats are firmly opposed to 98% disapproval and 58% of the self -employed disapprove.

How did the Emerson College survey ranked Trump?

Emerson College:

47% disapprove of Trump's work at work, while 45% approve the results of the August ballot represent a regular disappointment rating and a drop of 1 percentage point of the approval rating of the July survey results.

The Emerson College survey did not decompose the affiliation of respondents' parties for Trump approval notes.

How did Trump occur on problems?

Emerson College questioned voters on the deployment plans of the National Guard to support the efforts of ice in 19 states led by the Trump administration. 48% disapproved of the move, while 44% approved the ballot.

Up to 1,700 members of the National Guard could deploy in 19 states, although less than 2% had on August 23, Fox News reported. The recent deployment by the Trump Administration of the National Guard to combat crime and immigration to Los Angeles, Washington, DC, and potentially Chicago, then attracted controversy and legal battles, USA Today reported.

How did the Rasmussen report survey classified Trump?

Rasmussen Reports:

51% disapprove of Trump, while 48% will approve the results of the survey from September 3, 2025

The Rasmussen reports survey did not decompose the affiliation of respondents' parties or Trump approval notes on politics issues.

How did the Reuters / Ipsos survey classify Trump?

Reuters / Ipsos:

54% disapprove of the performance at Trump's work, while 40% approved the survey of 1,022 American adults were conducted from August 22 to 24, 2025 and has a margin of error of 3 percentage points. How did Trump occur on problems?

Trump's economic policies remain unpopular, with a 55% disapproval and an approval of 37%, similar to the notes in the summer of 2025, according to Reuters / Ipsos polls.

His immigration approach recorded 51% disapproval and 43% approval, reflecting similar notes throughout the summer, according to the Reuters / Ipsos survey.

On the deployment by the Trump Administration of the National Guard in Washington, DC, 46% are opposed, while 38% support this decision, according to the survey. According to the party's parties, the divisions are more marked, with 76% of the Republicans supporting the policy, 80% of the Democrats opposed and 52% of the self -employed have opposed.

How do the opinions of Americans on Trump differ by affiliation of parties?

Trump is massively supported by the Republicans, hated by Democrats and disapproved by about two -thirds of the self -employed, according to Reuters / Ipsos survey.

How did the economist / Yougov survey classified Trump?

Economist / Yougov:

55% disapprove of the performance at Trump's work, while 41% approve the survey of 1,691 American adults were conducted from August 29 to September 2, 2025 and has an error margin of 3.4 percentage points. How did Trump occur on problems?

On jobs and the economy, 53% disapprove of Trump's approach and 38% approve. The survey indicates that 62% disapprove of the way Trump manages inflation / prices, while 32% approve.

While the Trump administration sends members of the National Guard to American cities, the survey has shown that 49% are opposed to sending federal troops to combat crime in cities, while 42% support this decision.

The notes are mixed on immigration, with 48% disapproving of Trump management of the subject, while 47% approve.

How do the opinions of Americans on Trump differ by affiliation of parties?

Approval notes and political issues in the survey of the economist / Yougov reflect broader partisan trends, with solid support for Trump of the Republicans, firm opposition from Democrats and almost two thirds of the independent disapproves.

Trump obtained an approval rating of 87% among the Republicans, a disappolation note of 94% of democrats and an disapproval of 63% of the self -employed, said the survey.

