Politics
PM Lawrence Wong at the joint press conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (September 2025)
Your Prime Minister Excellence Narendra Modi
Excellency
Ladies and Gentlemen
Thank you, Prime Minister Modi, for the warm and graceful hospitality extended to me and my delegation. 10 years ago, I joined the president of the time, Tony Tan during his state visit to commemorate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Singapore and India. Today, 10 years later, I am happy to be back during my first official visit as Prime Minister and to celebrate 60 years of close and sustainable friendship between our two countries.
Over the past decade, India has made remarkable progress under the direction of Prime Minister Modi. India is now the fourth economy in the world with a dynamism and influence felt far beyond its borders. Our bilateral relationship has increased in tandem; Singapore is the largest foreign investor in India, representing approximately the quarter of foreign direct investment entrances to India, and our cooperation now covers a large and various fields of domains.
Last year, the PM Modi and I agreed to raise relations with a complete strategic partnership, or a CSP. This morning, we had fruitful discussions on how we can advance this CSP. The Prime Minister has highlighted a number of areas and I will repeat some.
First, Singapore will continue to support the skills development course in India. We are honored to accept the invitation of India to be a global partner of the National Center of Excellence in Chennai, which will focus on advanced manufacturing. We will also collaborate with India to create centers of skills at state level to meet the needs of industry in sectors such as aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul and semiconductors.
Second, we will expand cooperation in manufacturing and industrial development. Singapore companies want to develop sustainable industrial parks in India to support India's manufacturing ambitions. At the same time, we will deepen collaboration in semiconductors, not only in skills training, but also in R&D, supply chains and logistics, and these efforts will generate new growth opportunities for our two countries.
Third, we will strengthen connectivity in the fields of air, sea and digital. This morning, we exchanged a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in training, research and development in civil aviation. This will support the growth of our aviation sectors, will facilitate trade and tourism and will create more commercial opportunities. On the sea side, we have just launched phase two of the Bharat Mumbai container terminal from PSA to Navi Mumbai, which will become the largest autonomous container terminal in India. And beyond physical links, we also improve digital connectivity between our financial systems. Our central banks have exchanged a memorandum of understanding on the innovation of digital assets, and we discuss means to further improve cross -border data flows and capital market links, including via regulatory sand bins that would allow us to test new innovations.
Fourth, we will expand cooperation in border areas such as space. To date, more than 20 Singapore manufacturing satellites have been launched by India. Thanks to the memorandum of understanding on the promotion of collaboration in the space sector, we will expand this partnership and push the limits of what we can achieve together.
Finally, Prime Minister Modi and I have reaffirmed that people's ties remain the basis of our relationship. We have agreed to improve exchanges, in particular by closer cooperation in the public service. All these initiatives reflect the extent and depth of our CSP. And to guide our efforts, the PM Modi and I are also satisfied with an ambitious and detailed roadmap to draw the next phase of our relationship.
In a world marked by great uncertainty and turbulence, the partnership between India and Singapore becomes even more important because it is a partnership rooted in shared values, mutual respect and a deep trust reservoir. We can draw the strength from our common history and from friendship and confidence between our peoples. And together, we can strengthen resilience, seize new opportunities and contribute to stability and growth in our region and beyond. So I can't wait to work hand in hand with Prime Minister Modi to bring the Singapore-Indian partnership to even higher summits in the years to come. Thank you so much.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.pmo.gov.sg/Newsroom/PM-Lawrence-Wong-at-the-JPC-with-PM-Narendra-Modi
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- We open semi -final results, updates
- 1 die, after 3 injured shots after colliding
- Xi Jinping and Emmerson Mnangagwa announce improved bilateral relations
- Ten most intriguing NHL team camps. Plus: Take some tips for your Fantasy Hockey League
- Two strong wireless tremors were struck by Afghanistan after the killing of earthquakes 2200
- Pakistan: journalist held for criticizing the Imran Khan government | Indiablooms
- The White House says that Trump will seek the “Ministry of War” brand change for the Pentagon
- As American tensions increase, the Venezuelans keep their calm and continue but whispered hopes for change
- Sanjay Gupta talks pain and why ‘It Doesn’t Have to Hurt’ : NPR
- Cleveland State Mens Tennis Releases 2025 Autumn schedule
- Angela Rayner PM recognizes the UK deputy to pay insufficient tax at home | BBC News
- Donald Trump to attend US Open Mens Final as a first appearance since 2015: Source