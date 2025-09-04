PM Lawrence Wong at the joint press conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (September 2025)

Your Prime Minister Excellence Narendra Modi

Excellency

Ladies and Gentlemen

Thank you, Prime Minister Modi, for the warm and graceful hospitality extended to me and my delegation. 10 years ago, I joined the president of the time, Tony Tan during his state visit to commemorate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Singapore and India. Today, 10 years later, I am happy to be back during my first official visit as Prime Minister and to celebrate 60 years of close and sustainable friendship between our two countries.

Over the past decade, India has made remarkable progress under the direction of Prime Minister Modi. India is now the fourth economy in the world with a dynamism and influence felt far beyond its borders. Our bilateral relationship has increased in tandem; Singapore is the largest foreign investor in India, representing approximately the quarter of foreign direct investment entrances to India, and our cooperation now covers a large and various fields of domains.

Last year, the PM Modi and I agreed to raise relations with a complete strategic partnership, or a CSP. This morning, we had fruitful discussions on how we can advance this CSP. The Prime Minister has highlighted a number of areas and I will repeat some.

First, Singapore will continue to support the skills development course in India. We are honored to accept the invitation of India to be a global partner of the National Center of Excellence in Chennai, which will focus on advanced manufacturing. We will also collaborate with India to create centers of skills at state level to meet the needs of industry in sectors such as aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul and semiconductors.

Second, we will expand cooperation in manufacturing and industrial development. Singapore companies want to develop sustainable industrial parks in India to support India's manufacturing ambitions. At the same time, we will deepen collaboration in semiconductors, not only in skills training, but also in R&D, supply chains and logistics, and these efforts will generate new growth opportunities for our two countries.

Third, we will strengthen connectivity in the fields of air, sea and digital. This morning, we exchanged a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in training, research and development in civil aviation. This will support the growth of our aviation sectors, will facilitate trade and tourism and will create more commercial opportunities. On the sea side, we have just launched phase two of the Bharat Mumbai container terminal from PSA to Navi Mumbai, which will become the largest autonomous container terminal in India. And beyond physical links, we also improve digital connectivity between our financial systems. Our central banks have exchanged a memorandum of understanding on the innovation of digital assets, and we discuss means to further improve cross -border data flows and capital market links, including via regulatory sand bins that would allow us to test new innovations.

Fourth, we will expand cooperation in border areas such as space. To date, more than 20 Singapore manufacturing satellites have been launched by India. Thanks to the memorandum of understanding on the promotion of collaboration in the space sector, we will expand this partnership and push the limits of what we can achieve together.

Finally, Prime Minister Modi and I have reaffirmed that people's ties remain the basis of our relationship. We have agreed to improve exchanges, in particular by closer cooperation in the public service. All these initiatives reflect the extent and depth of our CSP. And to guide our efforts, the PM Modi and I are also satisfied with an ambitious and detailed roadmap to draw the next phase of our relationship.

In a world marked by great uncertainty and turbulence, the partnership between India and Singapore becomes even more important because it is a partnership rooted in shared values, mutual respect and a deep trust reservoir. We can draw the strength from our common history and from friendship and confidence between our peoples. And together, we can strengthen resilience, seize new opportunities and contribute to stability and growth in our region and beyond. So I can't wait to work hand in hand with Prime Minister Modi to bring the Singapore-Indian partnership to even higher summits in the years to come. Thank you so much.