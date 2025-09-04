



A British quantum IT entrepreneur has doubled the value of his participation in the company he founded at $ 2 billion (1.5 billion), after the company obtained an evaluation of $ 10 billion in its last fundraising. ILYAS KHAN, 63, is the founder of Entantuum, a British-American company who announced Thursday that she had raised $ 600 million when investors' interests are built in advanced technology. Khan created the quantitinum predecessor company, Cambridge Quantum, in 2014 before it merged with the US-based quantum honeywell solutions in 2021. Khan, a former owner of his native city football club Acçment Stanley, is now director of business products for the company and to date has not sold any actions since he founded it over ten years ago. It has a participation of around 20%, the US conglomerate Honeywell controls 54%. New investors in the financing tour include the manufacturer of NVIDIA chips and the American venture capital company QED. The excitation concerning the potential of quantum IT, and companies at the forefront of its development, were built in the middle of a series of technological breakthroughs, the British government setting an objective of 2035 to develop quantum systems capable of surpassing conventional supercomposes. Quantum IT has the potential to supply breakthroughs in a wide range of fields, from the discovery of drugs to artificial intelligence, due to its capacity to carry out much greater calculations than conventional computer systems. However, the experts said that he had the capacity to break high level encryption, which prompted calls to governments and businesses to adopt quantum cryptography. However, technology must still develop and become more stable, before being able to achieve transformative breakthroughs. Classic computers code their information in bits represented as a 0 or 1 which is transmitted as an electrical impulse. An SMS, an email or even a Netflix film broadcast on a smartphone is a chain of these bits. In quantum computers, however, information is contained in a quantum bit, or qubit. These qubits, locked in a modestly size chip, are particles such as electrons or photons that can be in several states at the same time, a property of quantum physics known as superposition. Pass the promotion of the newsletter after A weekly dive in the way technology shapes our lives Privacy notice: Newsletters may contain information on charities, online advertisements and content funded by external parties. If you do not have an account, we will create an invited account for you Theguardian.com to send you this newsletter. You can make a full registration at any time. For more information on how we use your data, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google Recaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Service conditions apply. After promoting the newsletter This means that qubits can code various combinations of 1 and 0 at the same time and calculate their path through a large number of different results. However, they must be kept in a highly controlled environment, as being kept without electromagnetic interference, otherwise they can be easily disturbed. Rajeeb Hazra, director general of Quantinuums, said that its new funding would strengthen the entire quantum ecosystem. Quannum produces a full range of quantum technologies, from hardware to algorithms and software that feeds its systems. Its customers include government institutions and, in the private sector, companies such as JP Morgan and HSBC banking groups. With HSBC, it helps banks solving particularly difficult problems in areas such as fraud detection and cybersecurity. It also helps to simulate new materials and molecular structures for pharmaceutical companies The Minister of Sciences of UKS, Lord Vallance, said that the evaluation of $ 10 billion was a vote of confidence in the quantum transformer potential and the speed of progress in the work of Quantum, here in the United Kingdom.

