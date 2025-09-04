Become a suspect in Corruption Chromebook, this kind of treasure Nadiem Makarim











Jakarta, cnbcindonesia The Office of the Attorney General (Kejagung) created a former Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology of Makarim as a suspect in the case of alleged corruption of the purchase of this laptop ChromeBooksore, Thursday (9/9/2025). Previously, Nadim had been examined twice in the case of corruption of laptops Chromebook. Nadiem was examined for the first time last Monday (6/23), which lasted approximately 12 hours. Then Nadim was again examined Tuesday (7/15) for about 9 hours. Today is Nadim's third exam. Naiem has also been prevented abroad for the next 6 months since June 19, 2025. Nadim has not been known as one of the Gojek applications. He founded the online motorcycle taxi service with Kevin Aluwi and Machaelangelo Moran in 2010. After a successful success with Gojek, Nadim continued his career as a minister in the Indonesian cabinet formed by Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Ma'ruf Amin in 2019. When he was elected for the first time, Minister Nadiem said assets worth 1.23 Billion of RP with an RP 185.36 billion debt. The largest component of assets was the titles worth 1.25 Billion of RP. In 2022, Nadiem reported the sharp increase in assets to 4.87 Billions of RP with a debt of 790.76 billion RP. The sharp increase in assets was caused by titles that went to RP 5.66 Billions. Nadiemseiring SECURITIES with IPOPT GOTOGOJEKTOKOPIDIDIDIADIDIADIADIA INSTRUCTIONS OF THE SUBSEAGE. In the Ipogoto prospectus, Nadiemter is recorded as the owner of 522,053,000 (20.5%). Meanwhile, in the last LHKPTER, on October 31, 2024, the property of Nadiemsusut was RP. 600.64 billion, after deduction of the RP debt 466.23 billion. This complies with titles, it has a meaning for RP 926.09 billion. In the LHKPNTRTRT, Nadimter is recorded as having seven properties worth 57.79 billion RP. Then there are two means of transport and an engine worth 2.25 billion RP. (MKH / MKH) [Gambas:Video CNBC]

