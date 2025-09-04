Donald Trump 2025 approval notes: where the voters are now





Trump says some Americans can “like a dictator”

President Donald Trump said some Americans could “like a dictator while defending his position of violence in Chicago.

President Donald Trump's approval ratings continue to fluctuate while the eighth month of his second term ends.

In recent weeks, his new Big Beautiful now signed bill has aroused national debate. The legislation includes reductions in in -depth spending in Medicaid and an increase in financing the application of immigration. Democrats were unanimously opposed to measure, arguing that it benefits disproportionately to the rich while harming low -income Americans.

The president also faced criticism for the deployment of the National Guard to Washington, DC, and threatened to send troops to other American cities to slow down violent crimes.

Ways where the last national surveys are located:

The Economist

Trump's last approval note, according to the latest economists (August 29, 2025):

Favorable: 41% unfavorable: 56% not sure: 4%

The latest report shows that voters believe that the three main most important problems with which the Americans are confronted are inflation / price, jobs and the economy, followed by health care. This ranking has remained stable in recent months.

Emerson College

Trump's most recent approval assessment, according to the Poll of the Londeremerson College (August 29, 2025):

Favorable: 45% unfavorable: 47%

Silver Bulletin

Trump's last approval note according to the Silver Silver Silver Bulletin newsletter (August 28, 2025):

Favorable: 44% unfavorable: 53%

Rasmussen

Trump's most recent approval assessment, according to Poll Latestrasmussen (August 28, 2025):

Favorable: 48% unfavorable: 50%

The latest figures include 33% of American voters who “strongly approve” of the work that Trump does as president as well as 41% of voters who “disapprove of strongly”, according to the report.

New York Times

Trump's last approval note, according to the latest York Neww Times survey (August 28, 2025):

Favorable: 44% unfavorable: 53%

True Policy Claire

Trump's most recent approval assessment, according to the Latin political survey Clear (August 27, 2025):

Favorable: 46% unfavorable: 51%

Quinnipiac University

The most recent Trump approval assessment, according to the University of Thelatestquinipiac University (August 27, 2025):

Favorable: 37% unfavorable: 55%

Morning -consulted

Trump's most recent approval assessment, according to the Poll for consultation with the last Morning (August 25, 2025):

Favorable: 47% unfavorable: 51%

Reuters / Ipsos

Trump's last approval note, according to the latest / Ipsos survey (August 22-24, 2025):

Favorable: 40% unfavorable: 54%

Falsification

Trump's last approval note, according to Gallup's latest survey (August 1-2, 2025):

Favorable: 40% unfavorable: 56% no opinion: 4%

Pew Research Center

Trump's most recent regulation of approval, according to Topew Research Center. (August 14, 2025)

Favorable: 38% unfavorable: 60%

How much information

Trump's last approval note, according to the latest Fromentus Insightspoll (August 14, 2025):

Favorable: 47% unfavorable: 49% not sure: 4%

Note: the polls are constantly changing and different pollsters require different varieties of the population. These figures were reflected on Friday August 29, 2025 at 7 a.m.

Includes reports by the USA Today network

