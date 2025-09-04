



President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, hell soon talks about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, like a momentum to put an end to the Russian war in Ukraine, largely blocked and left the frustrated white house.

IM has a conversation with him very soon, and I know almost what was going to do. I'm going to talk to him in the coming days and I will be to see, Trump told journalists at an oval office meeting with Polish president Karol Nawrocki.

Later, the White House said that the telephone call between Trump and Zelensky was scheduled for Thursday and added that there is no call with Russian President Vladimir Putin currently set up.

Asked about his message for Putin, of which he gave repeated two -week deadlines, Trump said that he had nothing else to offer a subtle warning.

I have no message to President Putin. He knows where I stand, and hell makes a decision in one way or another. Whatever its decision, be happy, either unhappy. And if that was not satisfied, you will see that things happen, he said.

Trumps meeting the president of Poland, a main neighbor of the United States and the Ukraines, comes as Putin is adopted on the world scene this week, appearing in China alongside some of the most powerful authoritarian leaders, a demonstration of force Trump recognized on Wednesday that he was watching.

And now, more than two weeks after Trump welcomed Putin in Alaska, and Zelensky and other European leaders have visited the White House, there is little sign of the whip Zelensky speaks that the White House has pushed. Trump weighs if he should even be involved to try to negotiate a meeting, CNN reported. (Putin said on Wednesday that he was ready to meet Zelensky in Moscow a kyiv proposal quickly called unacceptable.)

Trumps Frustration spread Wednesday at the sight of the public when he was asked about his lack of action against Russia, attacking a Polish journalist while referring to possible plans to put pressure on Moscow.

How do you know that there is no action? Would you say that the establishment of secondary sanctions in India, the largest buyer (of oil), outside of China, they are almost equal. Would you say that there was no action? This cost Russia hundreds of billions of dollars. Do you call it no action? And I haven't done phase two or phase three yet, Trump said.

The White House did not respond to the request for CNNS of clarity on what a second or a third phase could imply.

The secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, said earlier this week that all the options were on the table for new sanctions against Russia, but that the administration has so far hesitated to take such a step. Foreign envoy Steve Witkoff heads on Wednesday in Paris before a meeting of the coalition of The Will, a familiar source with the plans told CNN. But he was not immediately clear if he attended the nations meeting who promised support for Ukraine against an invasion not caused by Russia.

But as prevails over the last deadline for Putin on Friday after suggesting on August 22 that he would give the Russian chief a few weeks before the potential consequences against Moscow, his plans are no longer much clearer.

In an important step, Trump has already taken to increase the economic sanctions of Russia, he sparked the anger of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi by doubling prices on Indian imports at 50% an effort to bring the country to stop buying Russian oil.

Modi, in turn, sent a clear signal to the deterioration of the state of American-Indian relations this week when he joined a major summit in China alongside President Xi Jinping, Putin and others.

Xis Show of Force, which included a military parade to follow by the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, underlined his efforts to position China as an alternative to what he considers the unpredictability and chaos of Trump and a Western world-oriented order.

Trump watched the rally closely, saying that in a message from Tuesday evening to XI social media, please give Vladimir Putin my warmest, and Kim Jong Un, while you conspire against the United States of America.

The president suggested on Wednesday that the parade was, in part, designed so that he could look at it and he did it.

I understood the reason they did, and they hoped I was looking at and I looked, Trump said in the oval office.

He added that my relationship with everyone is very good. Would know how good it is during the week or the next two.

Putin minimized Trump's conspiracy comments on Wednesday, saying that the claim shows that Trump has a sense of humor.

CNNS Alayna Treene and Kristen Holmes contributed to this report.

This story and the title have been updated with additional reports.

Fixed: This article was updated to correct that the North Korean leader Kim Jong One was in China this week for the country's military parade and did not attend the summit with other leaders.

