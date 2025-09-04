Failure of tax management, Celios Desak Prabowo Fire Sri Mulyani

Celios urged President Prabowo suffered to withdraw Sri Mulyani for not having exercised his duties as Minister of Finance.

The Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani made a statement during our Appbn press conference in April 2024 in Jakarta on Friday (04/26/2024). Between photos / Bayu Pratama s / Foc.

Jakarta – Executive director of the Center for Economics and Law Studies (Celios) Bhima Yudhistira, assessed that Sri Mulyani had not exercised his functions as Minister of Finance, in particular at the time of the Government of Prabowo Subsianto.

Bhima stressed that one of Sri Mulyani's failures was linked to the management of debt interest ratios in tax revenue. For this reason, Celios urged President Prabowo to assess immediately, even removed the Minister of Finance Sri Mlyani.

“CE (debt flower ratio) can only be measured from debt to gross domestic product,” he told the Celios office, Jakarta, Thursday (4/9).

Read also: Celios reveals the root of the demo problem: the economy slows down

Sri Mlyani, following Bhima, should see the ability to pay the country before asking for a debt.

“Where is the ability to pay? If the tax is too aggressive, hunting again in the” zoo “, it becomes ineffective to help actors in purchasing power and businesses,” said Bhima.

He stressed that the burden between the interests of the debt on tax revenue enlarged in 2015, where at the time Sri Mulyani was also Minister of Finance under the administration of President Joko Widodo.

“Then 2021, even bounce The pandemic while the trend is also the burden between the interests of debt on taxation of taxation. The more unhealthy the condition of the APBN, “he said.

He recalled, if there was no strategic policy of President Prabowo suffered, the government's option to find funding would be thinner. The choice, just dig a hole to close the country's debt hole.

In fact, believes Bhima, the debt that the government can only be used to pay the interest of the debt that has been taken before and could not effectively repair the APBN deficit which would take place.

“On the other hand, we see that there is something synchronized between the aggressive government adding to the debt with productivity and economic competitiveness,” he added.

Prabowo's ambitions are not productive

On this occasion, Bhima also highlighted several programs by President Prabowo Suubianto which tend to waste the budget. One of them, a free nutritional diet (MBG) which so far has the status of substitution of the program and is not complementary.

“What is the substitution of the stands around the school, against the employees of the canteen?” strictly.

Read also: CSI: the growth objective of 5.4% is not realistic, the tax will increase

Celios also said that the MBG program was also closely linked to the problem food waste. Based on Celios research, around 60% By portion of MBG is not spent by students. If the MBG part is set at 10,000 RP, this means that there are 6,000 rp of the state budget which is wasted.

Then, the Red and White Village cooperative funded using a more budgetary balance (SAL), namely funds from unused debts. In simple terms, it is in engineering, funds are obtained by the government from debt which is not absorbed due to programs planning problems

“Finally, this SAL is used for inappropriate purchases. Kopdes who are not ready are ready to receive loans from Himbara. Who is the victim?

These problems have become the most difficult challenge for Sri Mulyani as Minister of Finance, in particular to regulate public debt in appropriate programs.

“Finally, the public is forced to ask what debt Then Mrs. Sri Mulyani? Ms. Sri Mlyani cannot either brake Pak Prabowo's ambition is not productive, many are only a waste of money, waste, the victims (the community) starch because the UN rises, “said Bhima.