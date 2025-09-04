



In John Glen's recent chronicle, he warns that the introduction of proportional representation (PR) to the British elections would bring “chaos” to the United Kingdom. I am old enough to remember a failed Brexit referendum intended to save the Conservative Party of himself, Mini-Budget by Liz Truss and holidays. I could give other examples of chaos. I would prefer to replace chaos with change, which is necessary if not inevitable. Perhaps John is comfortable with the status quo, but many others of the whole political spectrum recognize the generalized alienation and distrust of politics, which are the characteristics of the first after the post (FPTP). The FPTP sets the tone for a fraceous, partisan and polarizing political climate. It is so lower than mature policy that I believe that the United Kingdom deserves and has been expected for a long time. Of course, change can be disturbing and requires thoughtful implementation, but there is no evidence on the functioning of public relations systems in other democracies. At our door, the deceased nations and a large majority of European countries use public relations, with the United Kingdom and the Bélarus as notable exceptions. The Conservative Party uses public relations to elect its leaders. It is quite good that conservative deputies express a real positive choice rather than having to vote tactically or to be satisfied with the slightest option. The policy of two parties has broken and has fragmented into a multi -party system, just as votes are distributed in countries with PR. The consequence during our next general elections is that any of these parties could gain 100% of power over as little as 25% of the votes. It is not democracy! John writes on the importance for him of a district link, but how can it be assessed on behalf of the 66% of Salisbury voters who did not select it in 2024, apart from the false premise (there are versions of PR which have a district link)? Find out more: Read all our latest reading letters here MPs like John can have an impact on the lives of individuals through cases, but the greatest impact of his role is felt through his parliamentary votes, who have always been in conformity with the conservative whip. I am encouraged that John finally engaged with the subject of our Democratic deficit, let's hope to reflect his bag of garlic. Many members of the Conservative Party are convinced of the merits of the electoral reform, notably the predecessor of John, the late Robert Key, a founding member of the conservative action on electoral reform and a precious supporter of the votes to do. Helen Nash, Drink Send letters by e-mail to [email protected] or by post to the publisher, Salisbury Journal, Suite B (ground floor), Milford House, Milford Street, Salisbury, SP1 2BP.

