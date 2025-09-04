Thousands of protests after the courts bring a new blow to the opposition of Turkey





The CHP criticized the move as a “judicial coup” and promised to retaliate with [Getty]

Thousands of people gathered on Wednesday evening after a court ousted the main management of the CHP opposition on allegations of transplant, increasing the legal pressure on the party. The Republican People's Party (CHP), which won a huge victory over the AKP of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the local elections of 2024 and rises in the ballot boxes, struck the move as a “judicial coup” and promised to response. The CHP was struck by a dam of arrests and legal cases, the largest of which was the imprisonment in March of the popular and powerful mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, considered as the only candidate with a realistic chance of beating Erdogan to vote. Tuesday's decision canceled the result of the provincial Congress of Istanbul of CHP in October 2023, throwing his chief Ozgur Celik and 195 others, and appointing a team of five men to replace them in a decision that saw the stock market diving 5.5%. CHP posted an appeal against the decision on Wednesday. An almost identical trial is suspended above its national leaders in a closely watched case which will resume in Ankara on September 15. “The government resigns!” Cried the crowd in the Zeytinburnu district of Istanbul, a bastion of the AKP of Erdogan, waving the Turkish flags while the chief of the CHP, Ozgur Ozel, swore that the party would not be intimidated. “They think they will silence the CHP and will name an opposition that suits them, but we will not bow. It is not only the opposition that is threatened but the multi-party system: it is a regime that usurpes democracy,” he said. Last week, the prosecutor of Istanbul tabled an indictment against Celik and nine other members of the party regarding the alleged voting fuel at the 2023 Congress. If they are convicted, they could incur up to three years in prison. Berk Esen political analyst said AFP This decision was a “rehearsal” for the greatest case against the national leaders of the party seeking to hinder it as an opposition force. “This marks an evolution towards full autocracy and signals the end of the multi -party system in the country as we know it. The government is taking calculated movements to reduce CHP to controlled opposition.” During the next hearing in Ankara, the court will resume an hearing on the voting rigging allegations at the CHP November 2023 congress, seeking to cancel the result of its primary in management. In case of success, this could oust Ozel and see him with several others, including Imamoglu, facing three years in prison for voting rig. The CHP denies allegations, which criticism considers a politically motivated offer to undermine the party, whose popularity has increased since it has led a wave of street demonstrations in the face of the abolition of Imamoglu. The legal pressure on the party has seen hundreds of elected officials detained since October 2024 on the allegations of transplants which, according to criticism, are false. Among them are 17 mayors of CHP.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newarab.com/news/thousands-protest-after-courts-deal-new-blow-turkey-opposition

