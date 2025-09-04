Trump is ready to take advantage of the crypto gold rush, he helps create





The White House will let you know that the president is not involved in any conflict of interest.

Neither the president nor his family have never engaged or will never engage, in conflicts of interest, said this week the press secretary of the White House, Karoline Leavitt, when asked the first time on the way in which the commercial empire of his boss interacts with his day work.

Consider now where President Donald prevails over commercial interests: to make a mint from the cryptography industry, his policies contribute to developing.

Trump has the same name for him and his wife. A company he founded with his sons and his best diplomatic negotiator has stablecoin and digital tokens. The listed company which manages its social media platform pivots to become a digital asset treasure and buy a crypto.

Trump is committed to making the United States the cryptographic capital of the planet, and its own wealth, pursued by its sons and its trade partners, depends more and more on the cryptocurrency.

Everything is done in view of the public and it seems to make the president a lot of money hundreds of millions of fees while it is in office and billions of paper which could one day be made.

Trump and Steve Witkoff, his best negotiator in the Middle East and Ukraine, as well as their respective sons, co-founded World Liberty Financial Financial. This week, he started negotiating a new digital asset, the WLFI of tokens, which gives merchants the opportunity to vote on governance issues for the company. The Trump family is the biggest holder of the tokens.

WLFI is hosted on Binance, the Crypto Exchange whose CEO is currently pursuing forgiveness.

World Liberty Financial also has a so-called stablecoin fixed to the US dollar, USD1, and which it announces as an upgrade to the dollar to facilitate cross-border payments in the global financial system. A first adopter is MGX, an investment supported by the Emiratis, as reported by CNN.

Now that they are in office, Trump and Witkoff are listed as emeritus co -founders of World Liberty Financial, but their sons sell him in the world. Eric Trump, for example, was in Asia at the end of last month, the crypto.

Trumps Donald Jr. and Eric sons are also linked to a Bitcoin mining company that scored the Nasdaq on Wednesday morning. The list has made Eric Trump more than half a billion dollars on paper, according to Bloomberg.

Trumps Media Company, who has the initials of the presidents, DJT, as a stock ticker, built a portfolio of several billion dollars of bitcoin and announced its intention to rotate and become a digital asset, accumulating billions of cronos, another cryptocurrency.

And why not?

As Donald Trump Jr. argued earlier this year, the Trumps will be accused of reprehensible acts whatever they do, so why not just do their business?

Did not go so far as to thwart our business forever, lock us in a proverbial padded room, he said at a conference in Qatar. Were just going to play the game.

The most notable of the many developments related to the crypto could be the token Wfli World Liberty Financials. Families cannot currently exchange their caches from Stablecoin, which means that the richness that has accumulated when it has started to negotiate this week is on paper.

The Wall Street Journal estimated that cryptographic wealth with paper exceeded $ 5 billion, which means that the president will have more wealth in crypto than in real estate although the value of the medal, which is supposed to be linked to the US dollar, fell after the start of negotiation.

Trumps Media Company has lost more than half of its value in equity since last year's election day. He always presents ethical problems for the president of a businessman, who could take advantage of his policies.

Ethics experts and government surveillance dogs have been warning the potential of the foreign government and foreigners for years to see Trumps' affairs as a means of influencing it.

The Constitution prohibits US officials from paying emoluments from foreign governments. But this is not a problem that has never been seriously litigation. When the Supreme Court had the opportunity to consider a emolument case in the Trumps in the first mandate linked to foreign officials staying in these hotels, he chose not to do so because he had just left his duties.

In Trump 2.0, the questions about emoluments are the same, but the figures are much more important. How about a commitment by an investment company supported by the Emirates to use Trumps Company's Stable Company to invest $ 2 billion in the crypto exchange. People who wrote the Constitution did not clearly think of crypto.

Commercial interests prevail are not entirely focused on cryptography. On a real estate level, unlike Trumps in the first quarter, the Trump organization is actively working on developments around the world, including in the Middle East and Asia.

Real estate is a tangible thing easy to grasp. Cryptocurrencies can be confused, even for people who invest in it. Who knows what will be the value of the WLFI tokens when the trumps can exchange them?

Eric Trump and Zach Witkoff, both co-founders of World Liberty Financial with their fathers, also occupy roles in an Alt5 Sigma listed on the stock market, which plans to buy $ 1.5 billion in WLFI.

The purchase of their own digital asset via Alt5 Sigma may have obtained a salary of $ 500 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

President Trump is bringing the business money back, even if it is not considered a leading digital asset. He declared more than $ 57 million in income from World Liberty Financial in the personal financial disclosure he signed on June 13, although, as Reuters pointed out, it is not clear if this includes this year's income. Reuters said that, on the basis of the June financial disclosure, the Trumps have already led to more than $ 400 million in World Liberty Financial.

But the cryptographic interests of the Trump family extend much further.

The so-called memecoin who bears his name, $ Trump, was considered a joke for his exhausted value. There is essentially as a way to support Trump, but he reported real money for the president more than $ 320 million in fees collected during the sale of the same, according to financial disclosure and Reuters.

Many of the biggest investors in the same are foreigners. They were celebrated at a May dinner with the president of his Virginia Golf Club.

But it is not really clear that invests in these products. We know the Emirati support for the stablecoin of World Liberty Financial Genua because Zach Witkoff has announced it. We know the same foreign investors who have dinner with Trump not because the White House has published a list, but because some of the owners admitted to the event and others were unmasked by online detective work. A separate even who benefits the family of presidents is known as $ Melania.

A notable investor of the same is Justin Sun, a cryptography magnate of Chinese origin who invested massively in the $ Trump room. He was facing accusations of civil fraud in the United States until Trump takes up his duties, so all the money he has invested in the same is likely to be a solid investment even if the same has no real utility. Sun is now a World Liberty advisor and also an investor.

President Trump also puts the power of the American government behind the crypto by ordering the creation of a strategic cryptography reserve, much like the United States has strategic oil and gold reserves.

He also transmitted through regulators and the SEC that investors probably do not have to worry about the interference of the government while it is in office.

CNNS Harry Enen noted that, according to Gallup, 17% of American investors with $ 10,000 or more are now in the crypto, against only 2% who said that they had cryptocurrency in 2018. Men under 50, college graduates and political conservatives were most likely to report the cryptocurrency. But a large part of investors, 64%, told Gallup that they still had no interest in ever investing in cryptocurrency.

The involvement of Trumps, noted Enen, speaks of a growing political fracture.

Democrats and Republicans were almost as likely to call investing in Crypto a high risk in 2021, with almost half of each party, thinking in this way according to a CNBC / Surveymonkey survey. In the years that followed, skepticism among the Democrats has developed; About two -thirds told Gallup's polls that he was very risky today. Among the Republicans, however, the part that see it is a great risk is almost the same.

This article has been updated with additional reports.

