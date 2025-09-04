



Your support helps us tell the story From reproductive rights to climate change in Big Tech, the independent is on the ground when history develops. Whether it is to investigate the finances of the Pro-Trump PAC of Elon Musk or to produce our latest documentary, “ The A Word '', which highlights American women who fight for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to analyze the facts of messaging. At such a critical moment in American history, we need journalists on the ground. Your donation allows us to continue sending journalists to talk to both sides of history. Independence is reliable by Americans in the whole political spectrum. And unlike many other quality media, we choose not to prevent Americans from our reports and analyzes with payment walls. We believe that quality journalism should be available for everyone, paid by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Learn more When Russian President Vladimir Putin walked in the shoulder with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday, a hot micro surprised them to discuss organ transplants and the possibility that humans can live at 150 years. The time has come when Mr. Putin and Mr. Xi walked with Kim Jong one in North Korea at the head of a delegation of more than two dozen foreign leaders to see a military parade in Beijing marking the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. The time was transported to the live broadcast provided by the CCTV state diffuser to other media, including AP and Reuters. The Chinese radio and television administration said that coverage of the event video surveillance was viewed 1.9 billion times online and more than 400 million on television. While Mr. Putin and Mr. Xi headed for Tiananmen Rostrum where they saw the parade with Kim, Mr. Putin's translator could be heard in Chinese: “Biotechnology is continuously developing.” The translator added, after an inaudible passage: “The human organs can be transplanted continuously. The longer you live, the more you become, and (you can) even reach immortality.” In response, Mr. XI, who was out of camera, can be heard in Chinese: “Some predict that during this century, humans can live at 150 years.” Mr. Kim smiled and looked at Mr. Putin and Mr. Xi, but he was not clear if the conversation was translated for him. Mr. Putin cannot be heard clearly in Russian in the video surveillance clip. Russian President Vladimir Putin has a press conference at the end of his visit to China for the Tianjin SCO summit ( AFP / Getty )) Putin later confirmed that he and Mr. Xi discussed the subject on Wednesday. “I think that when we went to the parade, the president spoke about it,” Putin told journalists in Beijing when he questioned the disclosed conversation. “The modern means of improving health, medical means, even surgicals linked to the replacement of organs, they allow humanity to hope that active life will continue differently than today,” he said. The Chinese Foreign Affairs and Video Monitoring did not immediately respond to Reuters requests to comment. While Mr. Xi was starting to speak, the video cut a large plan of Tiananmen Square and the audio wasomed. Just over 30 seconds later, Mr. XI, Mr. Putin and Mr. Kim reappeared in front of the camera while walking on the steps towards the observation platform for the parade. During the event, Mr. Xi told a crowd of more than 50,000 spectators that the world was faced with a choice of “peace or war” when he inspects the troops and advanced military equipment, including hypersonic missiles and naval drones. Putin arrived in China on Sunday to attend a summit organized by Beijing which summoned more than 20 leaders from non -Western countries, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mr. Putin and Mr. XI signed more than 20 agreements on subjects ranging from energy to artificial intelligence, and agreed to build a new major gas pipeline, without announcing key details on the financing or the price of the gas to be sent to China.

