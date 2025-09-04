The rules of the American judge Trump illegally cut research subsidies from Harvard University | Donald Trump News





The decision is a victory for Ivy League University, which was locked in a one -month quarrel with Trump.

A federal judge of the United States said that the administration of President Donald Trump violated the law when she canceled research subsidies worth more than 2.2 billion dollars at Harvard University.

The decision on Wednesday of the district judge Allison Burroughs is a major setback for the Trump administration, which sought to put pressure on universities to comply with policies opposed to pro-Palestine demonstrations and diversity initiatives.

In his order, Burroughs explained that the financing cuts have buried the first amendment to the American Constitution, which protects freedom of expression.

The court leaves and rejects the freezing orders and the letters of dismissal as a violation of the first amendment, indicates the order.

All gels and financing endings in Harvard carried out in accordance with freeze orders and termination letters on April 14, 2025 or after are canceled and reserved.

Burroughs also rejected the statements of Trump administrations according to which the retention of Harvard subsidies was necessary to force the university to face the anti -Semitism of the campus. Rather, she indicated ulterior motives.

An examination of the administrative file makes it difficult to conclude something other than the defendants used anti -Semitism as a smoke screen for a targeted and ideologically motivated attack on this primary country, wrote Burroughs.

Trump's threats to Harvard were at the center of his administrative efforts to exercise greater control over higher education. But criticisms have denounced these movements as attacks on academic freedom and freedom of expression.

Other prestigious American universities have concluded agreements with the government in the midst of threats to reduce federal funding.

The University of Columbia, for example, agreed to pay the administration for $ 220 million and comply with requests from the Trump administration, including changes in its disciplinary practices and hiring a new provost to ensure balanced programs.

The Brown University has also concluded an agreement to restore its funding, in particular by paying $ 50 million to workforce training programs in Rhode Island.

The University of Virginia, on the other hand, saw its president resign under the threat of an investigation by the Ministry of Justice on its diversity programs in June.

Trump targeted several schools, including Columbia, for their leading role in the anti-war demonstrations that emerged after Israel launched his war against Gaza in October 2023.

The Trump administration argued that these demonstrations promoted anti -Semitism and created a dangerous environment for Jewish students. The militant students, however, rejected these claims.

Activists also wondered publicly if Trumps' actions were really motivated by concerns about civil rights and anti -Semitism on campus.

Critics argued that the Trump administration used anti -Semitism as a pretext to obtain greater control over academic activity. They also point out that cases of harassment and even violence against pro-Palestine students have received little attention.

In April, while Harvard faced dramatic cuts to its federal funding, the Trump administration published a list of requests for the school to comply.

These requests included the modification of his disciplinary practices, the acceptance of an audit of his student admissions and to put an end to the programs of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

Harvard, however, resisted, becoming the first best university to do so. University president Alan Garber explained that he considered requests as a violation of academic freedom.

Trump has since threatened to cancel tax exemption status and prevent school from admitting international students, among others.

The objective worthy of fighting against illegal anti -Semitic discrimination on the campus cannot justify the categorically illegal and unconstitutional means used by the Trump administration in this attempt to take hostile control, in particular by demanding that Harvard imposes ideological tests and restrictive discourse codes, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (Fire), an organization of free speech, Wednesdays.

