President XI Jinping meets Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa_Mistry for Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China
In the morning, September 4, 2025, President Jinpingmmet in the great room of the inhabitants of Beijing with the president of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is in China for the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese peoples war announced the Japanese assault and the China two-Fasc war. All -time community with a common future.
President XI noted that this year marks the 45th anniversary of the creation of diplomatic relations between China and Zimbabwe, and the two countries of Fire Fire Friendship have gradually deepened, giving an example for solidarity and coordination between China and Africa, and for world South. China will continue to firmly support Zimbabwe to independently continue a development path adapted to its conditions, oppose external interference and illegal sanctions and to protect the common interests of the two countries and the wider south.
President XI stressed that the two parties should seize the opportunity presented by the elevation of bilaterals to develop innovative approaches for cooperation and expand cooperation in infrastructure, mining, investment, trade, etc., thus increasing the quality and upgrading of the substance of cooperation between the two countries. China is ready to work with Zimbabwe to advance the implementation of the results of the Beijing Summit of the China-Africa Cooperation forum and supports the economic and social development of Zimbabwes. Joint efforts are necessary to implement the global governance initiative, develop the International Organization for Mediation (Deposited), deepen South-South cooperation and make the international order fairer and fair.
President Mnangagwa said he was delighted to attend the historic commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the Chinese people's war of resistance against Japanese aggression. The international community must never forget the important contribution of China to the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War and must maintain a correct historical perspective of the Second World War. After 45 years of development, Zimbabwe-China relations have become more and more mature and resilient. Zimbabwe is anxious to jointly build a community all seasons with a future shared with China, and constantly adapting the principle of China, will deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas and work for a greater development of the bilateral relationship, bringing a greater benefit of the two countries. China has presented a series of major initiatives such as the Global Governance Initiative, proposed the creation of Iomed treatments, and given by African countries, playing an increasingly active and important role in international affairs. Zimbabwe is ready to work with China to implement relevant and safeguard international equity and justice.
Wang yiwasprese at the meeting.
