Why did the Unionist parties claim that Scotland oil is exhausted?

Suggestions that Scotland could be like Norway has been rubbed.

Eleven years later and Norway has a GDP per capita of around $ 90,000 while the United Kingdom costs around $ 50,000.

In addition, while Norway has invested oil profits in a sovereign fund, they can buy naval ships built by Clyde.

However, to come in 2029, Ms. Badenoch will once again obtain the purring British economy, thanks to Scotland oil.

Robert Gibson, Mingavia.

All at sea

There was a considerable advertisement on July 4 and 5, when the French police trampled in the water, perforated the derivations of migrants and used pepper gas to interrupt the last illegal attempt to cross channels.

The Minister of Transport, Heidi Alexander, praised this apparently important development.

Sir Keir Starmer, in fact, described it as reset and an important imitant “Smashing the Smugmling Gangs”.

A few days later, during the visit of the state of President Macron, he spoke of French borders.

(They have 6 times more than those deployed in England, hence the unfair dependence on the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.)

They were promised that they would be deployed to intercept the taxi service of smuggling gangs, which accelerates without being disturbed along the coast by boat.

The French police traveled 300 meters in the water in order to unravel a dinghy.

Interior secretary, Yvette Cooper, waded (sorry) to confirm that she was working hard with the French Minister of the Interior to bring the amendment to French politics.

It was, apparently, very well received, after years of the French police standing on the beach did not want to get involved and, at other times, French patrols in fact escorting migrant canoes towards English waters. We have not seen a lot of return on the 475 million money of taxpayers allocated to France.

Given a new offense of endangering life at sea (for example, crushing children to death) on the border, security, asylum and the immigration bill, currently making its way thanks to Parliament, why do French information report that the policy has stopped as quickly as it started?

Was it, as I suspect, only implemented for the optics, to distract us from the lack of success that it is in the drop in gangs?

John v lloyd, inverkeithing, Fife.

Isolated island

I am surprised that, apparently, there was no continuation of the media at an interview that I heard last week on the PM program on Radio 4.

Evan Davis interviewed a Somali refugee hosted at the Bell hotel in Epping.

The man explained that he had asked for refugee status in Greece, where he was imprint and had a DNA test.

Having used all his calls against the refusal to live in Greece, he continued to try his luck in Austria.

In Austria, his requests for Greek refugee status were recovered from the shared database of fingerprints and DNA, and his request was rejected without appeal.

The European Court of Human Rights was satisfied with this decision.

It is of public notoriety among the community of refugees that Great Britain is not a full member of the European Community and therefore does not use this joined approach.

Meanwhile, Reform UK and the Conservative Party engage in traditional right tactics to create a difficult situation, then to remove the rights of citizens to relieve the situation.

Andy McAdam, Ayr.

Desperate people, despicable banners

Neilmackay is again congratulated for another excellent article moving the acceptance of the drift of our society towards open racism, in particular targeting the thousands of desperate people who find themselves forced to seek asylum far from their homeland (it seems that the crazy dog ​​of racism is loose in the streets and empathy fled, Herald, September 2).

Meanwhile, Cameron Crawford (Letters, September 2) highlights the mainly English attitude towards the peaceful demonstrators against the genocide in Gaza, while they ignore the appalling Kill Em all the outdoor banners outside the asylum hotels.

Fortunately, the Scotland police seem to be more sensible with the genocide demonstrators.

As Neil Mackay rightly points out, if we do not defend ourselves against racism and genocide, we tolerate it.

I want to get up and add my address below, if the police want to take action against me.

Perhaps successive politicians should explore their conscience.

John McNicol, Dunvegan, Port appin.

China syndrome

Belgiumnow wants to recognize a Palestinian state.

These are only words, but illustrate how the constant protests of the hard left and others influence Western governments.

In the real world, China reveals the most powerful laser air defense system in the world.

Its arsenal becomes more impressive daily. The guests include Iran, Russia and North Korea. Meanwhile, the West attacks one of its most successful and innovative military machines, and smoke on Donald Trump, while our enemies are preparing for war.

The conflict in Gaza must absolutely be arrested, but it is surely on Hamas to throw in the towel?

Isn't it time for many in the West to wake up, feel coffee and realize that Israel is on our side, but we tacitly support the other side.

We “stretch” ourselves in both feet. When this happens, we fall.

Dr Gerald Edwards, Glasgow.

Four stages of sorrow

Liztrussian has been ejected from Downing Street for actions that have frightened the market, especially longer lukewarm.

The current administration has rather brought the grief of the market: denial, anger, negotiation, depression and now the acceptance of a dark tomorrow.

Tom Walker, Edinburgh.

Maybe Angela Rayner is not an intelligent choice PM ASDEPUTY.

Mute and more stupid

Increvious letters, I wondered if the work had reached the point of stupidity. On reflection, it seems that they had not even left the base camp.

However, now, bond yields reaching levels not seen since 1998, and the pound below $ 1.34, it seems that the bond market itself has been able to take control.

And not in our favor.

This disaster that deploys is entirely self-inflicted. A chancellor with little experience and an combined CV of serious questions, was responsible for finance of the nations.

Meanwhile, there is a bad excuse for a Prime Minister and a Deputy Prime Minister who was torn from the ranks of the Union.

It is a government built on a card house.

The markets report that the credibility of the UKS is in tatters. The spectrum of an IMF intervention, formerly unthinkable outside of history books, is now on a country that was previously a stability lighthouse. Investors can identify weakness faster than politicians cannot run it, and they no longer believe in British economic management.

It is worse than the tax and the expenses of the policy. It is at least a known quantity.

What we are confronted now is an reckless economic vandalism, defeated by individuals unfit in a high position, and made with breathtaking contempt for reality.

If the ascent of the work was supposed to mark a new start, it rather gave a drop in acceleration that even the markets refuse to subscribe.

Ian Lakin, Milltimber, Aberdeen.