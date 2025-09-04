Politics
Why did the Unionist parties claim that Scotland oil is exhausted?
Suggestions that Scotland could be like Norway has been rubbed.
Eleven years later and Norway has a GDP per capita of around $ 90,000 while the United Kingdom costs around $ 50,000.
In addition, while Norway has invested oil profits in a sovereign fund, they can buy naval ships built by Clyde.
However, to come in 2029, Ms. Badenoch will once again obtain the purring British economy, thanks to Scotland oil.
Robert Gibson, Mingavia.
More letters …
All at sea
There was a considerable advertisement on July 4 and 5, when the French police trampled in the water, perforated the derivations of migrants and used pepper gas to interrupt the last illegal attempt to cross channels.
The Minister of Transport, Heidi Alexander, praised this apparently important development.
Sir Keir Starmer, in fact, described it as reset and an important imitant “Smashing the Smugmling Gangs”.
A few days later, during the visit of the state of President Macron, he spoke of French borders.
(They have 6 times more than those deployed in England, hence the unfair dependence on the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.)
They were promised that they would be deployed to intercept the taxi service of smuggling gangs, which accelerates without being disturbed along the coast by boat.
The French police traveled 300 meters in the water in order to unravel a dinghy.
Interior secretary, Yvette Cooper, waded (sorry) to confirm that she was working hard with the French Minister of the Interior to bring the amendment to French politics.
It was, apparently, very well received, after years of the French police standing on the beach did not want to get involved and, at other times, French patrols in fact escorting migrant canoes towards English waters. We have not seen a lot of return on the 475 million money of taxpayers allocated to France.
Given a new offense of endangering life at sea (for example, crushing children to death) on the border, security, asylum and the immigration bill, currently making its way thanks to Parliament, why do French information report that the policy has stopped as quickly as it started?
Was it, as I suspect, only implemented for the optics, to distract us from the lack of success that it is in the drop in gangs?
John v lloyd, inverkeithing, Fife.
Isolated island
I am surprised that, apparently, there was no continuation of the media at an interview that I heard last week on the PM program on Radio 4.
Evan Davis interviewed a Somali refugee hosted at the Bell hotel in Epping.
The man explained that he had asked for refugee status in Greece, where he was imprint and had a DNA test.
Having used all his calls against the refusal to live in Greece, he continued to try his luck in Austria.
In Austria, his requests for Greek refugee status were recovered from the shared database of fingerprints and DNA, and his request was rejected without appeal.
The European Court of Human Rights was satisfied with this decision.
It is of public notoriety among the community of refugees that Great Britain is not a full member of the European Community and therefore does not use this joined approach.
Meanwhile, Reform UK and the Conservative Party engage in traditional right tactics to create a difficult situation, then to remove the rights of citizens to relieve the situation.
Andy McAdam, Ayr.
Desperate people, despicable banners
Neilmackay is again congratulated for another excellent article moving the acceptance of the drift of our society towards open racism, in particular targeting the thousands of desperate people who find themselves forced to seek asylum far from their homeland (it seems that the crazy dog of racism is loose in the streets and empathy fled, Herald, September 2).
Meanwhile, Cameron Crawford (Letters, September 2) highlights the mainly English attitude towards the peaceful demonstrators against the genocide in Gaza, while they ignore the appalling Kill Em all the outdoor banners outside the asylum hotels.
Fortunately, the Scotland police seem to be more sensible with the genocide demonstrators.
As Neil Mackay rightly points out, if we do not defend ourselves against racism and genocide, we tolerate it.
I want to get up and add my address below, if the police want to take action against me.
Perhaps successive politicians should explore their conscience.
John McNicol, Dunvegan, Port appin.
China syndrome
Belgiumnow wants to recognize a Palestinian state.
These are only words, but illustrate how the constant protests of the hard left and others influence Western governments.
In the real world, China reveals the most powerful laser air defense system in the world.
Its arsenal becomes more impressive daily. The guests include Iran, Russia and North Korea. Meanwhile, the West attacks one of its most successful and innovative military machines, and smoke on Donald Trump, while our enemies are preparing for war.
The conflict in Gaza must absolutely be arrested, but it is surely on Hamas to throw in the towel?
Isn't it time for many in the West to wake up, feel coffee and realize that Israel is on our side, but we tacitly support the other side.
We “stretch” ourselves in both feet. When this happens, we fall.
Dr Gerald Edwards, Glasgow.
Four stages of sorrow
Liztrussian has been ejected from Downing Street for actions that have frightened the market, especially longer lukewarm.
The current administration has rather brought the grief of the market: denial, anger, negotiation, depression and now the acceptance of a dark tomorrow.
Tom Walker, Edinburgh.
Mute and more stupid
Increvious letters, I wondered if the work had reached the point of stupidity. On reflection, it seems that they had not even left the base camp.
However, now, bond yields reaching levels not seen since 1998, and the pound below $ 1.34, it seems that the bond market itself has been able to take control.
And not in our favor.
This disaster that deploys is entirely self-inflicted. A chancellor with little experience and an combined CV of serious questions, was responsible for finance of the nations.
Meanwhile, there is a bad excuse for a Prime Minister and a Deputy Prime Minister who was torn from the ranks of the Union.
It is a government built on a card house.
The markets report that the credibility of the UKS is in tatters. The spectrum of an IMF intervention, formerly unthinkable outside of history books, is now on a country that was previously a stability lighthouse. Investors can identify weakness faster than politicians cannot run it, and they no longer believe in British economic management.
It is worse than the tax and the expenses of the policy. It is at least a known quantity.
What we are confronted now is an reckless economic vandalism, defeated by individuals unfit in a high position, and made with breathtaking contempt for reality.
If the ascent of the work was supposed to mark a new start, it rather gave a drop in acceleration that even the markets refuse to subscribe.
Ian Lakin, Milltimber, Aberdeen.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.heraldscotland.com/opinion/25438394.fuelled-scotland-uk-economy-will-purr-fect/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- President Trump supports Kennedy after the grills of the animated Senate: “ very good person ''
- Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson at Duel at Dawn for Nadine Dorries Affection – Newsthump
- Profile of Nadim Makarim, Minister of the Jokowi era who was a suspect in the alleged corruption of a laptop
- We open semi -final results, updates
- 1 die, after 3 injured shots after colliding
- Xi Jinping and Emmerson Mnangagwa announce improved bilateral relations
- Ten most intriguing NHL team camps. Plus: Take some tips for your Fantasy Hockey League
- Two strong wireless tremors were struck by Afghanistan after the killing of earthquakes 2200
- Pakistan: journalist held for criticizing the Imran Khan government | Indiablooms
- The White House says that Trump will seek the “Ministry of War” brand change for the Pentagon
- As American tensions increase, the Venezuelans keep their calm and continue but whispered hopes for change
- Sanjay Gupta talks pain and why ‘It Doesn’t Have to Hurt’ : NPR